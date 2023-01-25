Trump did it
Mr. White. When you read my letters to the editor, watch for the periods and commas. Next time I will enumerate with numbers so you can’t take things out of context.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Trump did it
Mr. White. When you read my letters to the editor, watch for the periods and commas. Next time I will enumerate with numbers so you can’t take things out of context.
Did you ever check the inflation numbers when President Trump was in office? …best in 40 years! Gasoline prices in 2019 $2.19 per gallon. How do you liberals account for today’s prices?
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Counterpoint
Steve Lockhart: “...do you know the Founders would have opposed roadblocks generally?”
Since the Fourth Amendment enables people to refuse police demands for identification if they haven’t done anything illegal, it’s a virtual certainty the Founders would have opposed roadblocks.
Unreasonable searches and seizures occur when one isn’t suspected of committing a crime and is characteristic of a police state.
Steve Lockhart: “Because I see nothing wrong with any attempt to rid our roads of impaired drivers doesn’t mean I ‘may not value the Fourth Amendment.’ It means I value human life at the expense of a minor inconvenience.”
Unsurprisingly, Steve Lockhart ignored my quoting Benjamin Franklin’s “Those who would [surrender] essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
Steve Lockhart: “...you [omitted] the most important part of my statement regarding DUI checkpoint effectiveness. I stated, ‘If they only take one drunk driver off the road, they’re effective…’”
I quoted that sentence verbatim in the first paragraph of my 12.22.22 response to Lockhart. I countered it within the third paragraph.
Lockhart: “...you ludicrously refuted John Manning’s response to the carnage he dealt with as a physician due to DUI accidents by claiming ... he had no genuine concern for his patients...”
Yeah, there’s something about a typically well-off physician who deems healthcare a privilege that screams, “I’m it for the money.”
Lockhart: “The arrogance you display is objectionable... [T]here are others who, when they disagree with you, are scolded or demeaned in your responses.”
His lack of an exemplar is noteworthy. And it’s revealing that despite all the dog whistle bigotry that appears on this page, Steve Lockhart chose to condemn my letters which are anything but bigoted.
He also ignored the many arrogant demands that other leftist letter writers and I leave the country.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.