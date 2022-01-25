What about PRMC?
Ms. Gatlin’s 1-21-22 article on Covid was very informative and detailed, as usual. However, it raises a question. Is the Palmdale Regional Hospital not receiving Covid patients?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Exaggerations and fabrications
Miguel Rios asked, “Why no mention of the mass murders carried out by your communist heroes inflicted on their people in China, Russia, [etc.]?”
An example of my having mentioned that issue is a letter dated 06.04.19 in which I wrote, “’The Black Book of Communism’ has been disproven repeatedly.” The books’ publisher, Harvard University Press’ Mark Kramer, “has admitted that it contains fatal mathematical errors, which render it akin to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”
That polemic has forever been denounced for its audacious, negligent, and exceedingly questionable methodology, because its entire “communism killed more than nazism” premise, is bogus. Not that a communist society has ever existed, but such “accountings” include the deaths caused by the drought-induced 1921 Soviet famine, sanctions, and, say, the US military’s invasion and occupation of the USSR, 1918 to 1920.
Such false accounts also include the many Nazi collaborators killed by the Soviets during WWII. Suffice it to say that capitalist cultures’ uber-funded and nearly omnipresent indoctrination machine is not something truth and accuracy can readily compete with.
Per the capitalist system, some 100 million First Nation peoples have been murdered by European colonizers. And at least 12 million people were abducted from Africa between 1690 and 1808, many of whom were murdered.
Too, countless millions have been killed by capitalism’s wars, occupations, and holocausts. And millions have been murdered by US-installed fascist dictatorships in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Congo, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Iran, Nicaragua, Philippines, Vietnam, etc.
Finally, such exaggerations and outright fabrications are predicated upon the fact that the lives of the vast majority of Russians, Chinese, Cubans, and others improved considerably following their respective revolutions. It’s a fact that indoctrinating capitalist culture could ill-afford not to ignore by any means necessary.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Not so fast
The text below is prompted by the article punished by the ABC-7 Watch Live, publication, January 10, 2022. “Here’s everything to know about Gov. Newsom’s proposed 2022 budget plan” Includes $9.1 Billion for California’s High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) and all other in process and planned California’s rail transportation projects.
If the CHSRA remains funded, here is an outline of what to expect by 2029-2030.
• Completion of a single rail HSR track between Bakersfield and Merced, CA; Traveling between Los Angeles Union Station and San Francisco, CA the outlined segments are: Amtrak bus trip from Union Station to Bakersfield, Board HSR train to Merced. For a 200 MPH travel experience. Board on Amtrak bus traveling to San Jose, CA from Merced, Board commuter train from San Jose to San Francisco, for 95 MPH travel experience.
The total travel duration via the above method is unknown, buy magnitudes greater than a flight from LAX to SFO.
An airline 45 minute flight time experience between LAX and SFO is an alternative.
After the completion of the Bakersfield to Merced HDR segment, funding for the two end segments, Merced to San Francisco, and Bakersfield to LA Union Station remains unavailable.
Via the original 2008 concept, due to the nearly prohibitive costs to have HSR right of ways, installed in densely populated areas, the HSR right of ways will stop short of densely populated area and transition to light rail commuter trains. Example: the San Jose to San Francisco commuter rail segment. Thus, the entire LA to SF route will not be HSR speed, i.e., 200 + MPH.
Previews of coming attractions.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Stay out of Ukraine!
President Biden is giving Ukraine 200 million dollars in aid and weapons. He is also sending troops over there. This is a huge mistake! Ukraine is of no strategic or economic value to the United States. They are not part of NATO and we don’t have any treaties with them. The President’s actions are encouraging Russia and China to form an alliance. We are risking a major conflict with our two biggest enemies and it will end very badly for us. Not a single American life should be risked over Ukraine. No matter what aid or training we give Ukraine, Russia will easily steamroll over them resulting in more of our weapons being captured by our enemies.
Ken Drucker
Lancaster
