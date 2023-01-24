Battery power
At least Representative Santos is already a known lier. So what’s the problem? Must be going for a career.
Most career politicians are known liers look at Adam Shiftless and the Big Guy.
NASA has developed a lightweight solid state battery. How come the main stream media isn’t talking about it. They must have invested heavily in lithium which the new battery doesn’t rely on. NASA engineers say they will save 40% of battery weight which will increase mileage and safety for passengers.
Canadian researchers now say coffee is contributing to climate change. I see “chuckles the border czar “ is going to Mesa Arizona to view some new transmission lines for transmitting power from some solar wind farm to Phoenix and LA.
Think she could be bothered to visit the he border less than 200 miles away, think again. Not.
Speaking of ev battery weight Swiss insurance company AXA says the difference between conventional and ev cars puts pedestrians and bicycle riders in more danger of electric vehicles because of quick acceleration, no noise and weight of the evs.
The evs do more physical damage to bodies than conventional. Interesting column by John Stossel about recycling. I worked at Thatcher Glass in Newhall in the late 60s. We were recycling glass then. I understand that there is hardly any glass that does not have old glass in the mix. It makes it stronger.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Kool-Aid isn’t just for liberals
Steve Brewer’s January 18th, letter was interesting because he did not provide facts when he wrote: Now the liberal MSN is blaming domestic violence on climate change? Everything is caused by climate change? What we used to call heat waves and cold snaps are now called climate change. “
The facts are: Professor, Terry McGovern who is Chair of the Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health and the Director of the Program on Global Health Justice and Governance at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health wrote an Op-Ed in which she stated: “Heat waves, floods, climate-induced disasters increase sexual harassment, mental and physical abuse, femicide, reduce economic and educational opportunity and increase the risk of trafficking due to forced migration.”
This Op-Ed published by The Washington Post has taken harsh criticism by ultra-far-right fascist conservatives for publishing it.
The last time I checked Amendment I, of the US Constitution allows for the free exercise of the press. In addition, Steve writes: “Cancel culture wants to ban things that make you uncomfortable.” Again, Steve, I highly recommend you read Amendment I, of the US Constitution. If you do, you will notice that it grants everyone free speech.
The Constitution is a wonderful document allowing the ultra-far-right fascist conservatives, and as you put it “liberal progressive left-wing socialist” to state their own opinion.
An additional item you wrote is: “liberals’ line up, drink the koolaid, put on their tin foil hats.” I believe the same can be said for Donald Trump worshipers. They love to swallow the Kool-Aid he serves up.
As you stated: “You know when the big guy says, “that’s a fact” it’s most likely a lie.” I assume you are referring to President Biden and not Donald Trump.
Afterall, you believe everything Trump says and does.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Too many people on Earth
The Antelope Valley Press ran a front-page article celebrating the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center, (“Fifth in family, first of the year,” Jan. 1).
A photograph showed the proud parents posing with their fifth child and a large gift basket of baby items such as car seat, blankets, clothes, socks, and stuffed animals provided by the AVMC Auxiliary.
No one seems too concerned about global overpopulation. In 1950, the world was home to 2.7 billion people. Today, there are 8 billion. In 2060, we are projected to have 11 billion, and by 2100 there will be 14.5 billion. (United Nations Population Division.)
The earth cannot sustain this many people. Confronting the population explosion is a vital first step to saving our planet.
Population control has become an unmentionable topic resulting in a circle of silence. No politicians will admit that a problem exists even though forests are being cut down at an alarming rate to make way for food crops, fish stocks in the oceans are dangerously depleted, non-biodegradable plastics are poisoning our environment, many species of animals are going extinct due to loss of habitat, and greenhouse gases produced by humans are responsible for creating climate change.
People aren’t cognizant of the huge carbon footprint each of us leaves behind.
The Catholic Church refuses to admit that condoms are not the work of the devil.
Covid-19 has killed 6.7 million since it began. Meanwhile, the earth’s population increased by 243 million. (World Health Organization.)
We need to get serious about overpopulation by promoting family planning, providing government incentives, making contraception legal, free, and available, and having fewer children.
Next year, the AVMC Auxiliary should include a box of condoms and a discount on sterilizations in that gift basket of theirs.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.