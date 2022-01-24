What a mess
Whenever I think of Laurel and Hardy’s catchphrase. “This is another fine mess you’ve got me into”. I think of Washington D.C. Age will do that.
Take the latest dust up over the filibuster. In Rich Lowry’s column, on the opinion page, a couple of weeks ago. he wrote: Biden declares a crisis in our democracy that can only be fixed by eliminating the filibuster.
Well, after another coffee, I did some research, and guess what I found? Drum roll please. I found that, despite its twists and turns, the filibuster actually upholds democracy by saving the minority from the majority. For example: On 1/11/22., Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) spoke on the floor of the senate; warning democrats that changing the filibuster would, ignore American diversity, and silence America’s voice. Behind Kennedy was a chart. Kennedy first said: I want you to hear these words of wisdom from my dear friend Senator Schumer. Then, he read: On 5/22/05 Schumer (D-NY) said: “getting rid of the filibuster would; 1) Evaporate checks and balances,2) Create a constitutional crisis,3) Be an abuse of power.
Which brings me back to Laurel and Hardy. Currently, the republicans are positioned to retake congress. Do you honestly think the democrats will say: Great job joe? Thanks for blowing up the filibuster. Now the shoes on the other foot. See what I mean about a mess?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
