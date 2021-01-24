Not shopping there anymore
Living about equidistance from Lancaster and Tehachapi, I generally prefer to shop in Tehachapi. Far less traffic, smaller crowds.
Today up there at both WalMart and Home Depot at least 25% of the customers were unmasked. This is the same as a middle finger to those of us who care about others in the middle of a pandemic.
Until this health crisis is over I will be doing all my shopping in Lancaster where I know the mayor cares enough about the people to enforce a basic health protocol.
Thank you Rex and shame on whoever is Tehachapi’s mayor.
Ken Pyle
Mojave
He lit the flame
The recent second impeachment of Donald Trump was clearly justified and the only question is, will there be 67 senators with enough of a political spine to convince?
The bottom line is Trump continually incited his supporters with falsehoods of the election being stolen and his winning by a “landslide,” the popular vote and electoral vote being clearly to the contrary.
Compared to other presidential election since 2000, it wasn’t even close. Joe Biden won a substantial victory.
It was only due to Trump himself by his constant incendiary rhetoric that his followers came to Washington, D.C., on January 6. At the rally itself, the “liar in chief” continued to work up his supporters about election fraud, never conceding and that he would march to the capitol with them.
This seemed eerily reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s failed 1923 Beer Hall Putsch in Munich, in which he tried to rile up his followers to march on Berlin to overthrow the Weimar Republic with lies and deceit.
As a result of Trump’s continuous diatribes, many of his “brainwashed” supporters actually believed him about the election and felt by a “revolution,” they could keep Trump in power. They believed Trump’s “fake news,” which also brought some extreme members of the lunatic fringe to his rally.
As Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister once said, if you repeat something long enough, people will believe it, notwithstanding the actual truth.
Even Kevin McCarthy, the GOP House minority leader, acknowledged that Trump at the January 6 rally, bared some responsibility for inciting the mob, although he lacked the courage to vote for impeachment, unlike Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who had the moxie and profile in courage to impeach Trump.
Cheney said by his actions on January 6, Trump lit the flame and betrayed his office.
Wayne F. Madura
Lancaster
Deserving of respect
Please do respect our brave deputies and firemen. I say that they deserve our thanks and respect.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
The human race
Would you want to flee your nation for a systemically racist one? Things must be even worse where they are coming from.
No social distancing on the Honduran border. Just hundreds in a super spreader format crowded together being beaten with sticks by overwhelmed border guards. You could see the spittle fly.
Can you imagine if that was our border? Our agents hammering men, women and children with big sticks. I can see why they want to get here. Free healthcare that they’ll desperately immediately need.
The wall has stopped. It shouldn’t take long for the caravan of the infected undocumented unconfirmable swarm of humanity to find the breach in construction.
But first they have to get across a few more borders before ours. I wish them luck and pity them at the same time. For they will end up here, in the racist USA.
Now that the color pool is mutating and we are all allowed to breed with whatever color we wish, one day we’ll all be the same damn color.
Then we’ll find some new, banal reason to hate each other. Because that’s who we are, the fascinating and yet equally fallible human race.
To paraphrase one of my favorite comedians, George Carlin: “We are a nation who was founded by white slave owners who wanted to be free.
But they wanted to keep their black people to help them get rid of all the red people so we could move west and take the rest of the land from all the brown people, so we could develop bombs to fly across the Pacific and drop on all the yellow people.”
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Best president ever
Now that Groundhog is in the white house, he’s calling for unity. He should tell that to some of his party and the liberal media cause obviously they didn’t get the memo.
The left is coming out with deprogramming, spying and not hiring Trump supporters. That’s the best they can do to unite the country after they spend four years of demonizing and harassing the best president in my life time and his supporters.
Since the first and second amendment are under attack I’m considering purchasing a fire arm for the first time. The biggest threat this country has is not Russia or China but the Democratic party, some of the republicans and the liberal media that put foreigners ahead of our citizens.
Why are people that have been employed throughout the pandemic shutdown get the stimulus check?
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
