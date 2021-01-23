A good sign
You may have exhausted every opportunity to attract money but one, panhandling.
Panhandling is a malady called lack of money, a condition remedied with a good sign.
A good sign is a strong magnet with the power to attract money.
Get a good sign.
Benjamin Hawkins
Lancaster
How about a recount?
This is in response to Mr Miguel Rios (a diehard Trumpster) article on 14, Jan. 21. Mr. Rios wrote about the attack on the capitol.
He failed to mention that the liar in chief supporters were protesting a lie (voter fraud). His administration filed over 60 motions with the federal courts and they all were denied and many of the judges were appointed by the liar in chief.
The BLM protest in Washington D.C. was about unarmed Black men and women being kill by the very people that are suppose to serve and protect. Do you remember before the election the liar in chief telling his supporters on national TV to vote absentee and at the polls? A classic violation of the voting laws.
I think we need a recount in the states that the liar in chief won. I’m looking forward to the response from his supporters.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
Saving his career
There is no question that House Minority Speaker, Kevin McCarthy has been the lapdog of Donald Trump for the past four years.
But I have never seen anyone backtrack so fast and so hard as McCarthy has in the past several weeks. He has told us that he worked hard to keep the government open when the president opposed it, and he fought day and night to convince Trump to inform the nation that Joe Biden was the president-elect.
Several weeks ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger, our former governor, released an eight minute video focused on what occurred on January 6. He declared that a significant number of members of his own party should be seen as “spineless,” and that they are complicit with those thugs who invaded the Capitol. He chose not to name them.
George Skelton, a Los Angeles Times columnist, wasn’t holding back. He mentioned first Kevin McCarthy. For several years he used Trump’s “star power” to help him elect more Republican House members. But, can anyone forget, it was McCarthy who led two-thirds of GOP members to overthrow the certified Biden electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, after the mob had invaded the House, and five people were killed?
Rather than obeying the orders of Trump, McCarthy should have sent a clear message to the insurrectionists to immediately go home. It’s a little late for McCarthy to condemn the violence and save his political career.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
‘Lawlessness’
Agitators revving up hotheads to honor George Floyd thru 2020 by looting, burning cities don’t represent my Democrat friends, family. Agitators revving up hotheads to support Trump by storming the Capitol causing destruction, death don’t represent my Republican friends, family. They don’t represent me.
Media paints its labels with a broad brush. Most everyone agrees that what happened to George Floyd and at the Capitol were atrocious criminal acts. Media didn’t cover that unity. Instead we saw (cities on fire in background) mostly peaceful protests thru 2020, now unprecedented horrific violence in D.C.
Of thousands who gathered to march on September 6, an estimated 100-200 created or joined the chaos. Identifying, prosecuting those individuals is the lawful thing to do. That’s happening. It should’ve happened thru 2020.
I’ve often said, “The word is out: Lawlessness.” Here in AV we have pedestrians struck by vehicles, vehicle crashes reported daily. Daily! Why? Lawlessness, among some, is contagious.
Alice Berryman Cornell
Lancaster
