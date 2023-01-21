Good for a chuckle
I had to laugh when I read the letter from Larry Kissam on January 27.
He commented that a government group is pushing a diet of “bugs” to replace meat in our diet and that he won’t be sauteing any anytime soon.
I’m laughing because previous to reading Larry’s letter I read the article on page B9 dealing with the conspiracy theories emanating from World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.
One of those conspiracy theories is that the forum “wants people to replace meat with bugs” which “is a distorted reference to an article once published on the organization’s website”.
It just made me laugh when I later read Mr. Kissam’s letter, it also made me shake my head as well.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
Sad situation
Have we become a society of intolerance? I think yes, we have and here are two examples. A former NFL player, head coach and now TV analyst for NFL games, Tony Dungy is being called “a right-wing extremist” because he attended the Right to Life march in Washington DC.
He said, para paraphrased, he is going to march for those who cannot speak for themselves, and he also does not support the homosexual lifestyle. An NHL Philadelphia Flyer player refused to wear a gay Pride jersey during pregame warmups citing his Russian Orthodox beliefs.
Critics of both men are pushing to have them fined and/or fired. Seems that society has become so rigid that we can no longer that we can no longer “agree to disagree” and get on with life.
When an adult dies from a drug overdose the media portrays it as an “accidental overdose” which is pure baloney. If you are an adult and willingly using illegal narcotics your death is not accidental.
Narcotics by nature are dangerous when administered by non-medical personnel so let’s stop the accidental overdose hoax.
Because of my age I need to renew my drivers license in person at the DMV. Part of the process is a written test, so I went to the AV DMV office to get a Rules of the Road booklet to study up. All would be well if I spoke and read Spanish, but I speak and read English and they have been out of booklets in English since November.
There is a work around, but you need to have online access which I do but how about those who are not computer literate or do not have access to online services. Sad situation.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.