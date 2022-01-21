The price of natural gas
An article in the AVPress on January 17 addressed the sticker shock of SoCal Gas customers. The many different scenarios presented in the article make it difficult to pin down exactly how much higher the costs are these days. I offer my own situation as a comparison that might make clearer what we are all dealing with.
From my records I see that over the past three years my gas bills have risen 30%. Just paid our gas bill of $150, highest ever, for December 2021’s usage. Our house is 1700 sq. ft. and built in 1994. It is well insulated and in compliance with the building codes at the time of construction.
Our programmable thermostat is set for 68 degrees from 7am to 11pm and 65 for the rest of the night. Coupled with wearing some warmer clothing, I’d have to say it is comfortable — but I am not exactly lovin’ the so called ‘inflation’ either.
I agree that the Gas company offers only one solution: turn down your thermostat. But 60 degrees?! Wondering if those who say, actually do. I don’t think so. I have asked SCG as to the cause of the huge increases and they cannot or don’t want to answer the question.
If this rate of increase keeps up I’m wondering when people will start having to burn their furniture to keep from freezing.
Another gov’t stimulus check in the future? Who knows. Just keep buying those Lotto tickets!
Fred Laven
Lancaster
No explanation
Ms. Watson wrote to compare California and Florida regarding the coronavirus: “They smear [Florida Governor] DeSantis, for his approach to the Virus, no masks, no lockdowns, schools open, no business’s closed, no mandatory vaccinations or cards, it’s business as usual.”
Mr. O’Connor, in criticizing Ms. Brax, wrote: “There is a huge amount of evidence indicating the shot is not safe for children… the shot does not prevent illness or transmission in fact all data show the more vaccinated a population the more Covid cases…The shot does not prevent illness or transmission…” Ms. Watson failed to provide facts. Mr. O’Connor attempted to show facts by submitting Internet searches.
Regarding the Delta variant, Florida had 70% of Coronavirus cases (California, 63.6%); Florida had 1,890 deaths per 100,000 (California 1,637) “New COVID Numbers Show California Beats Florida, Texas” https://santamariatimes.com, Sep 2021
Florida hospitals had 2,071 new patients (California, 772). One of the reasons for the better rates is California Governor’s insistence on mask wearing. “California Doing Much Better With Delta Variant Than Florida, Texas…” LA Times, Aug 2021.
Mr. O’Connor states that the vaccine is not safe. However, “…two COVID-19 vaccines were created, evaluated and authorized for emergency use in under a year. Despite the fast timeline, these vaccines went through the appropriate clinical trials, just like other vaccines before. The CDC continues to closely monitor these vaccines for safety and efficacy” “Were The COVID-19 Vaccines Rushed ‘?....nebraskamed.com, Aug 2021. No vaccine is perfect: “The FDA and the CDC take vaccine safety precautions very seriously. They …monitor the vaccines carefully for any signs of safety issues among the public.” “COVID Vaccine: What Parents Need To Know”, https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org
O’Connor writes: “…just leave my family and myself alone starting with my Grandkids.” O’Connor fails to explain why the majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Nothing nice to say
Let’s get this straight governor nonsense and his carpetbagger friends in Sacramento say we have to sort garbage from trash because of methane gas.
So now we will have two bins that will be picked up by two different polluting garbage trucks. It will be taken to a plant that processes the garbage into methane gas which is injected in the natural gas lines which governor nonsense made illegal for all new home building so what are they going to do with the gas?
Who do you think will own and operate these plants? Maybe Governor nonsense carpetbagger friends aka democratic contributors.
Our liberal socialist progressive friends love to call president Trump the lier in chief. What about pinocchio Joe he who has been allergic to the truth for the last 50 odd years.
Truth never to be be spoken by this man.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
