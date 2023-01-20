Society is safer when ...
A 6 year old shoots his teacher in school in front of his fellow classmates, why am I not surprised.
A number of questions come to mind like was this 6 year old a result of home training with violent graphic video games in desensitizing the value of human life.
Did the child watch violent Hollywood and or T.V movies at home where gun violence is glorified. How about the improper storage of a loaded firearm by the parent. No mention of the 6 year olds father. Mother did not notice her sons past and current violent anger aggression or naughty behavior at home.
Those anti 2nd amendment folks and politicians like always will push for a quick false sense of security with more gun control laws that will only target law abiding responsible gun owners, criminals hell bent will always find ways to arm themselves.
Which reminds me....be sure to lock on your kitchen draws and no more displays of kitchen knife racks on kitchen counter tops. The most dangerous room in your house is the kitchen.
Meanwhile no cash bail, lower prison sentences and early release for repeat violent criminals. Im reminded...No crime no jail time.
Society is safer when violent criminals don’t know which law abiding citizen is armed. In closing...will some one please remind these liberal politicians about the sworn oath they took in protecting and defending our US Constitution.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
New oxymoron
It’s too bad about Virgin Orbit’s failure of their first launch in the U.K., but understandable in a whole different country.
In Britain, don’t they have to fly on the left side of the sky?
I’d like to thank Skip Thacker for adding to my list of favorite oxymorons like “awful good,” “civil war,” “deafening silence,” “military intelligence” and now “Gospel truth.”
Ken Pyle
Mojave
Nothing to prove
Mr. Sirota, like most folk who wish to criticize my opinions of their letters, you failed to read it through.
You may have missed several statements: Your constant use of dead atheists to prove anything, does not mean you are right. Wishing does not make it so.
At 77, I don’t want or need a computer. So, I am happily a illerate about them and their usage. Yay me!
We both know that neither of us will change our minds, due to what each of us might opine. I haven’t. I know Jesus is alive. And I don’t need to prove it.
And yes, sir, death is the only way to know for sure, and, is way too late for those who think as you do.
So, what now? You will keep writing letters that deny the existence of God, Jesus, Holy Spirit. I will write letters saying they are. The editor may print some of each. Enjoy.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
