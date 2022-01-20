Can’t shake the history
Ray Freeman, wrote; “It has been stated that the ruling party will focus on voting rights for much of the rest of this year.” And, “Our federal government, at this point in time, would love to have the power to change state voting laws, and have the states look to them for guidance and direction, and control.”
Mr. Freeman, Republican legislatures and governors have systematically blocked African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans from the polls.
This is because of the impending demographic collapse of the Republican Party, whose overwhelmingly white constituency is becoming a smaller share of the electorate, and the GOP’s extremist inability to craft policies that speak to an increasingly diverse nation. Therefore, Republicans are opting to disfranchise rather than reform voting rights.
They are enacting a range of undemocratic and desperate measures to block access of African Americans, Latinos and other minority from the ballot box.
Using a series of voter suppression tactics, they harass, obstruct, frustrate, and purge American citizens from having a say in our country’s democracy.
Republican consultant Carter Wrenn, states “Look, if African Americans voted overwhelmingly Republican, they would have kept early voting right where it was.”
“It wasn’t about discriminating against African Americans. It’s because they vote Democrat.”
Only after the Civil War, with the passage of the 15th Amendment in 1870, were Black men given the right to vote. Not until the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 were Black women allowed to vote.
Even then, a vast system of obstacles, including poll taxes and literacy tests, prevented many Blacks from voting.
Black people were brought to America as slaves. Black disenfranchisement was overt and uncontroversial. Over the centuries, despite constitutional amendments and landmark legislation, it’s a history America can’t shake.
Republicans won’t support sweeping voting rights legislation now or anytime soon.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
DC racist?
In today’s 1-17-2022 AP article praising Biden’s speech for comparing today with past racist, they forgot to mention that Biden was the biggest Racist in DC until the Squad was elected. Fact.
He was one of the leaders of the opposition to segregating the schools in the 1960’s. In one of his speeches he said “segregation would turn the schools into cesspools and he would not have his kids attending those schools”.
That was when he knew what he was saying. It’s scary thinking that Kamala is the next unqualified person in line for the presidency.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Desired dictatorship
Thomas Hobbes, a 17th century political philosopher, said “Hell is the truth seen too late.”
Laying in a bed in ICU realizing a vaccine would have saved you must be hell.
Losing everything you own do to another climate change inspired “natural” disaster must be hell when it finally occurs to you that climate change deniers have swallowed the propaganda put forth so cleverly by the fossil fuel industry.
Hell most certainly will be the loss of your right to vote.
The truth is those devious ways to keep people of color from voting promoted by Republicans all over the country, will, ultimately, lead to the dictatorship so many seem to desire.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
A couple of things
In your Sunday FORUM you stated Representative Chaney is the Chair of the January 6th Select Committee when she is not in fact the Chair.
She calls herself the Ranking Member, the top minority party representative on the committee. Calling her the Ranking Member is also incorrect as only Representative McCarthy can appoint the Ranking member. Speaker Pelosi, majority party, appointed all Select Committee members.
The two republicans on the Select Committee are both self-identified as anti-Trump.
When are all committee members appointed by the anti-Trump Speaker Pelosi is there any doubt of the committee’s outcome?
This past week I read two articles addressing a four-day work week.
About 40% of those questioned were in favor of a four-day work week – no surprise there.
Neither article stated the question asked but I assume it was a simple “would you like a four-day work week”? If the question asked was “would you prefer a four-day with a 20% reduction in pay” the answers likely would have been totally different with many fewer saying they prefer a four-day work week.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Editor’s note: We did not call Rep. Liz Cheney the chair of the Jan. 6 Committee. This is what we printed in our Jan. 16 issue: “Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy provide information regarding his conversations with former president Donald Trump before, during and after the riot.”
