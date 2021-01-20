Polluting ‘859 hours a week’
This writing is prompted by the AV Press article, “Clean and safer cars, faster and safer trains”. by Bill Denver, AV Press, Kern County Reporter, published in AV Press Sunday, (1/10/21) edition.
Within the “Fast Trains” portion of Bill’s article, mentions “California’s High Speed passenger rail system” construction progressing between Merced and Bakersfield. When completed, this segment will provide 200 mph + travel, with renewable, non polluting electric locomotive power, produced by renewable (solar and wind) power sources.
Currently there are many state and private agencies planning current and future California rail systems to be in agreement with Governor Newsom’s Executive Orders N-19-19 (Climate Change reduction), and N-79-20 (NO internal combustion engine car sales in California by 2035, this applies to the reduction of all internal combustion engine motive power, inclusive of train diesel locomotives). Among the organizations are: “GO-Biz” to shepherd the administration of the state’s ZEV (Zero-Emission-Vehicle) Market Development Strategy, as well as, competitive and equitable zero-emission rail in California. Cal Trans California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), and combined California Air Resources Board, Department of Transportation, and Energy Commission jointly contributing to the success of the ZEHTRANS (Zero-Emission-Heavy Transportation) project.
When funding is obtained, the replacement of California commuter rail network internal combustion diesel train locomotives with zero-emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered locomotives is mandatory.
Currently, an example, the Metro-link system diesel locomotive’s pollutes our air with harmful hydrocarbons and diesel Exhaust Particulate Matter (DPM) that the Air Resources Board has defined as dangerous to our health.
This pollution occurs continually within a week’s duration for 859 hours. There are only 168 hours in a week. This illustrates the harmful volume of pollutants emitted within a weeks duration, every week.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Voter fraud
Shouldn’t all Americans want fair, free and fraudless elections?
I’m surprised to hear some say there is no evidence of voter fraud; it can be seen in many different forms — including sworn affidavits and video.
Even if people believe there was no election fraud, why wouldn’t they allow for forensic audits of the ballots? If a formal report of several states shows that the number of illegal votes is 6 to 50 times greater than the winning margin (www.navarroreport.com) it seems reasonable that all Americans would want to know why.
Kristen Robinson
Lancaster
It’s about time
It is so nice to see the AVUHSD Board voting 3-2 and Victoria Ruffin along with Amanda Powell being the minority. Once again things will get done and those two are useless.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Clean it up
Trash and garbage on Challenger Way between Ave I & H is a disgrace. Told city about it a month ago and still not cleaned up.
Rex Underwood
Lancaster
