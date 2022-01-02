Brave enough to speak up
David Cooper sent in a letter, (“Wrong and un-American”, Dec. 27), in which he criticized Guy Marsh for saying “hateful things”. David went on to say that “trying to turn kids against the Marine Corps is wrong and unAmerican” (sic).
The irony of David using that hateful label to describe Guy was not lost on me.
I read Guy’s original December 14 letter to the editor in which he had some controversial things to say about the Marine Corps, and I viewed it simply as one citizen exercising his right of free speech as guaranteed under the Constitution. I didn’t notice any laws being broken or any seditious acts being encouraged, just opinions being expressed.
David read Guy’s letter and made the mistake of confusing dissent with disloyalty.
There are as many definitions of what it means to be un-American as there are Americans.
Our Congress once decided to investigate citizens who might be considered un-American, and so a powerful committee called the House Un-American Activities Committee was formed to expose Communists in government and private industry.
As a result, hundreds of artists from the motion picture industry were blacklisted or went to prison for refusing to answer questions posed by committee members. It turned into a witch hunt where a Senator could claim a reliable source told him that a certain individual was subversive, and the name of the reliable source did not have to be revealed.
Those kinds of baseless accusations resulted in a lot of innocent people having their careers ruined.
It does not matter if you agree or disagree with a letter sent in by a reader. What does matter is that we continue to enjoy a wide variety of controversial topics introduced by readers brave enough to express themselves freely in a very public format.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Man-made social problems
I read in the AV Press dated 12-22-21 where Guy Marsh blamed the high gun crimes was due to capitalism. I believe America does not lack knowledge on this issue we lack common sense when it comes to crime prevention.
Street crime can be traced to the 1960s failed “War On Poverty” with its dependency on government where minority fathers were enticed to leave the family resulting in the destruction of the family unit replaced with welfare and public housing. One had to live below the poverty line in order to keep receiving free public assistance giving no incentive to better ones self.
Why work government will supply all of your needs was the street motto destroying Americas work ethic with it its hopes and dreams on a future generation.
Gangs drugs alcohol abuse and juvenile crimes flourished in these housing projects, a city within a city they were called. Adding to the problem was teens having children in great numbers which resulted in more absent fathers, mothers with children of different fathers and fathers unwilling to take parental responsibilities.
Soon we had a whole generation of children being raised by single welfare mothers unwilling and or unable to discipline their children for bad behavior.
Other contributing factors was the negative effects of violent Hollywood movies, TV, sports and violent graphic video games on children the new baby setter.
We live in a society that lacks morals, respect for one another and thrives on victimhood which divides along racial lines. Plus defund the police, DAs refusing to prosecute, low or no bail for repeat offenders etc..etc..
We as a free society will never find a political solution to our man made social problems.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Roundabouts aren’t stupid
A letter, AVP 12-28-21, called them “really stupid.”
Actually? In defense of your friendly neighborhood roundabout, it is the British refinement of the maddeningly sluggish American traffic circle. The barman in my pub in Tintagel, Cornwall called them “RRendabeauts” in his Cornish dialect.
Cornwall is the westernmost county in England and I had driven there from Heathrow Airport, London. Very approximately, it is over 200 miles across southern England so I know a bit about English roundabouts — having also driven them in Scotland and Wales.
I have said this before: The roundabout is possibly one of the best and most relevant British imports since Magna Carta.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Extra special Christmas
On Christmas day I traveled to Marie Calender’s to purchase two Christmas dinners for my wife and myself.
While waiting for my order, I observed at attractive young lady (late 20s) who was in line ahead of me. Ahead of her was an older gentleman (alone), who was obviously in despair.
This was evident by the endless negative chatter that he inflicted on another man, also waiting for his food.
The older gentleman then turned his attention to the above young lady.
I was amazed by her kindness and caring. It turned out the old gentleman discussed many of the unfortunate things that had happened to him, to include divorce.
Honestly, my first thoughts were not good to say the least! However, the young lady patiently listened and interacted with the gentleman and I am sure she made his Christmas brighter ... her genuine caring made my Christmas extra special as well.
Richard Stafford
Lancaster
Vaccinated super-spreaders
Okay, all you opinion readers, here’s my ‘opinion’, on what’s actually happening around me and what I’ve observed in the last month. I know many of you will not agree.
Many of my vaccinated friends outnumber me by a longshot. So, many of my vaccinated friends and neighbors are getting Covid. It seems they’re passing it to each other and then passing it on to the unvaccinated. Thus, the unvaccinated are becoming the scape goats. It’s all their fault and being blamed for the surge in covid cases.
Has anyone else been witnessing this? The vaccinated are the super spreaders in my humble opinion. So, take that for what it’s worth.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
