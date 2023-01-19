A few other stories
There are several significant stories that have received very little, or incomplete, attention from the media. They are worth examining.
Recently state and local Republican leaders in New York called for the immediate removal of one of their own, Rep. George Santos, who was elected to the House in November. He is now facing investigations over his personal and campaign finances and family heritage.
Joseph Cairo, chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, stated that Santos “disgraced the House of Representatives.” The number of GOP’ers has grown because if they don’t do something about Santos, they fear they will be defeated in the 2024 elections.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stood by and defended Santos, saying the voters “made their choice,” showing both his lack of morality and his desperate need for Santos’ vote.
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center lodged a complaint with the Federal Election Commission urging them to investigate the “mountain of lies” Santos propagated, along with his life story and qualifications. Stay tuned.
The City of Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War, has removed its last public Confederate statue. Richmond had removed its other Confederate monuments after the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Lt. General A. P. Hill were complicated because Hill’s remains were interred beneath it.
However, it took just a few minutes to free the statue, using a crane to lift it onto a truck. Perhaps they could have Hill’s remains buried in Trump’s cemetery at his New Jersey golf course.
The statue will be given to the Black History Museum of Virginia, rather than moving it to a battlefield as the descendants hoped. A Circuit Court Judge ruled that city officials, not descendants, would decide where to place the statue.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Opinions and facts
On 4 Jan 2023, Mr. Andrew Anderson criticized Mr. & Ms. Brax’s letters: “Instead of obsessing on President Donald Trump, why not consider a few of the momentous screw-ups: …$10,000,000+ illegals that crossed the southern border bringing drugs, crime, and disease, worst inflation in forty years…”
Anderson blames illegal immigrants for problems. The following are facts: “…Inflation eased further in November, to 7.1%, the fifth consecutive month of decline. While the yearly rate is still high, this marks a shift away from strong monthly price increases. The slowing economy is likely to bring the yearly inflation rate down to 3.2% by the end of 2023. “Inflation Easing For Goods…” Kiplinger, Dec 2022.
Wage Gap US vs Mexico – “The average payroll of a Mexican worker in the US was $ 1,870 per month at the end of last year. The average wage in Mexico was six times lower: $ 291 per month. The Other Wall: Giant Wage Gap between US and Mexico… https://aldianews.com/
Anderson acts like the US has “clean hands”. Illegal immigration would dramatically decline if Americans would stop buying drugs from Mexico. The result: Drug Smuggling: Mexico’s drug cartels are now recruiting American citizens almost exclusively to smuggle drugs across the US border, 90% of people captured were American citizens.” Vice.com, Nov 2020
US Guns & Drug Cartels: Between 70 to 90 percent of guns recovered at crime scenes in Mexico can be traced back to the US. Drug cartels, in particular, buy those weapons in the US, mostly in Texas or Arizona, and smuggle them across the border. “Stopping Toxic Flow Of Guns From US To Mexico”, news.harvard.edu, Feb 2022
People Fleeing From Cartels: “About 24,000 displaced migrants, most from Michoacán, are expected to go to Tijuana to pursue asylum in the United States…” USA Today, Oct 2021
Vincent White
Lancaster
Amending the law
On January 13, 2023, the AV Press, published a letter from Skip Thacker. In Skip’s letter he stated: “When I see the pictures in the Valley Press of illegals being welcomed into the homes of Mr. Scepan, the Brax families, Mr. Jung, Mr. Marsh, Mr. White, and other liberal folk, porta-potties and tents in their yards, driveways, etc., then they will know what filth is and it won’t last long.”
Mr. Thacker are you becoming senile? To my recollection, I have never written anything regarding my approval of persons entering the USA illegally. However, I have written the need for conservatives and liberals in Washington D.C. to work together to come up with comprehensive and sensible immigration plan.
In addition, you provided ideas of what you would do if you oversaw our immigration process. You wrote: “If you are going to become a US citizen, you have one year to pass the test. If not, goody-bye. Those who read,write and speak English — 90 days you are a citizen!”
Your ideas are very interesting since current law requires persons who wish to be a US citizen to have a Permanent Resident (Green) Card for at least five years.
In most cases, it takes about two years for a Green Card to become available, and the entire process takes around three years. It can take slightly longer for citizens of Mexico, China, India, and the Philippines.
It’s not easy to get a green card. There is also a Green Card Lottery. Getting a Green Card is very long and complicated and costly. Doing it incorrectly could waste years and a lot of money. It also could expose you to deportation, criminal charges, and being barred from ever entering the US
Therefore, Skip, your ideas would require our immigrations laws to be amended.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
