Remember
On this day, we should also remember this quote. “I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.” — Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr.
Miguel S. Coronado
Lancaster
Coincidence, providence
or destiny?
I wonder about coincidence versus providence versus destiny.
Is it all foreseen ahead of time by the supreme force that breathed our life into existence, or is it all a roll of the dice?
I had a flashing memory this morning on my fourth cup of Kona coffee of a condolence email I received about 15 years ago.
It was from Bill Warford, whom I’ve always admired and consider one of my good friends.
He said he just read about my mother’s death in our Antelope Valley Press and sent his condolences.
I was touched, but also confused, because my mother wasn’t dead. She was in Las Vegas.
I informed Bill of this in my return email, which he quickly responded back to with apologies and explained he had confused me with another Mitch.
He thought he was talking to police officer, musician, author, minister Mitch Speed, whose mother had passed away.
I was a few years out of prostate cancer surgery at the time. I got diagnosed at 42 after pleading for a PSA test upon learning of a strong family history.
Mitch Speed died in 2018 of prostate cancer. He was only 53.
Frank Zappa died of prostate cancer a few weeks shy of his 53rd birthday.
The attitude of the medical establishment is to not test men for PSA until they are 50.
I grateful to the voice in my belly (I swear it was Frank Zappa) who told me not to back down on getting tested early.
Because even if it’s only a 1% chance of a man in his early 40s having prostate cancer, if it’s you, that’s 100%.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
It’s the same
Mr. Rios (I thought doctor?)
I’m alot older than you are....I am in the polio sugar cube era...wow then the sugar cube went to injection...oh gosh Im still here.
Look, yes the virus is deadly and what I can remember the polio issue was very deadly...patients could not breathe without iron lungs....
the virus today is similar..but more issues especially with long term chronic problems...ok we moved on but we have ventilators now....
the same scenerio.....they said the same of polio many years ago....its the same now.
Ingrid Smart
Rosamond
Not amused
I thought cartoons were supposed to be funny. However, what I’ve seen in the AV Press editorial section is nothing but embarrassing, disgusting and anti American.
One thing these awful pictures do is continue to spread the hate and divisiveness that is already tearing our country apart. You are certainly keeping that alive with your horrible drawings.
The newspaper ends up at the bottom of a bird cage and we make sure the “not-so-funny” cartoons are on the top.
Joy Brunn
Lancaster
Editor’s note: Political cartoons are another way to present an opinion and are much different than those on the comics page, which are meant to be funny.
Praise
Sorry that after the 30+ years at its Ave I location, IHOP has closed due to COVID restrictions and homeless interference. My wife and I have supported it for over 33 years.
Praise to the outstanding carry-out Chinese food at Dragon Garden @ Challenger and Ave J. Better food and larger hot portions than the pedestrian selections from that chain that seems to dole out portions by the exact ounce with an almost mechanically doled out smilingly single extra piece of orange chicken as a “bonus”..
Praise to the increased section size of the AV Press, and the variety of opposing views that are selected in letters to the editor.
And praise to the public who thank their veterans for our service, even when we served our country in a bad war that cost 56,000 American casualties while filling the pockets of corrupt South VietNam officials and the profits earned by wealthy Americans industry for many years.
Oh, the war stories I could write!
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
