Free abortions on demand
News flash, the president of Argentina legalizes abortion claiming it “creates a better more perfect society.” I’m reminded it was the Nazis during WW2 who perfected abortion for that perfect pure Arian race for a better more perfect society.
Lets see ... president Peron from Argentina before during and after WW2 was a Nazi supporter in fact after the war Peron helped and let many Nazis escaping Germany enter Argentina in order to avoid capture and face justice.
Argentina is known for their high concentration of European heritage in South America.
The current Pope Francis who is from Argentina also supports abortion. Thank God not all Argentineans support abortion. Now that Biden and the socialist Democrats who support abortion will soon control our government ran on the support abortion platform. Expect tax paid so called free abortions on demand ... all for a more so called better society.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
‘Ill informed’
Larry Johnson: “Mr. Marsh disagrees with my opinion of Mr. Biden. I’m basing my opinion on Biden’s fifty+ years in politics and his support team’s stated goals concerning our rights and freedoms.”
As Larry Johnson’s failure to list so much as a single example of these “socialist” goals signifies, Biden hasn’t any socialist plans. Biden doesn’t even support Medicare For All nor the Green New Deal, neither of which are expressions of socialism.
Johnson: “In the National Review’s ‘Joe Biden: Not a Socialist, Just a Scoundrel,’ it stated that he’s not a socialist; I believe this to be their opinion. And, yes, I disagree with their opinion, and that should be okay, too.”
It (is) okay. But what’s your disagreement based upon, Larry Johnson? Is it centered on a study of (original) sources of socialist literature? As you denote below, clearly not.
Your uninformed opinion, sir, is predicated upon what the right-wing mediasphere and typically manipulative Republican politicians have told you. As PolitiFact proved, Biden isn’t even a “staunch liberal,” let alone a socialist (https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2019/may/06/joe-biden/joe-biden-claims-he-was).
Johnson: “Concerning books written by Karl Marx and or Friedrich Engels, nope, haven’t read any of their work...”
That highly revealing comment is akin to claiming, “I understand quantum mechanics even though I’ve not studied it.”
In reality, Biden is a neoliberal, a steadfast pro-capitalist, pro-military-industrial complex, pro-deregulation, and anti-social welfare politician. In other words, Biden is a conservative who feigns otherwise.
When reactionaries deem Biden and other Democratic politicians “socialists,” they’re attempting to conjure up images of Soviet breadlines and the like in the minds of people like Larry Johnson. And, as surely as the Soviet Union was not a socialist society, they’ve successfully manipulated ill-informed individuals.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
No comparison
A recent AVP letter to the editor compared Representatives McCarthy and Garcia to Lt. Calley “for just doing their job.”
Using mass murder comparison to political calculations is insane. Compare Lt. Calley to Las Vegas mass murder Stephan Paddock if you wish — a valid comparison.
It has become popular for the left to compare any perceived politically objectionable action to Hitler or mass murders when there is no comparison.
So just stop with these outrageous comparisons to make your point.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
No one to blame but himself
This is in response to the writers who believe that the last Presidential election was a fraud.
People, we live in the United States of America, not some third world dictatorship where the ruling authority are the ones that rig the elections. If your candidate did not win the election blame those who support him that did not come out to vote. The other guys supporters sure did and they came out in more numbers which only goes to enforce the rule of the majority.
The current POTUS whose name is not even fit to print anymore was replaced because the “majority” in this country were fed up with his third world ruling antics. Just the fact that he has never once shown himself capable of acting the part of the most respected nation in the worlds leader validates his overwhelming defeat.
Don’t forget people, he lost both the popular vote and the electoral vote. And yes I know, you will all say it was rigged. Please tell me by who?
What power in this nation except the Federal Government could possibly have that kind of power and resources to perpetrate such a fraud? He brought his defeat upon himself in his deeds and words, no one to blame but him and those in the Senate and the House who time and again turned a blind eye and enabled his reckless and self serving behavior.
Frank Cano
Palmdale
