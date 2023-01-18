Kool-Aid and foil hats
Now the liberal MSN is blaming domestic violence on climate change? Everything is caused by climate change? What we used to call heat waves and cold snaps are now called climate change.
Cancel culture wants to ban things that make you uncomfortable. What about when these liberal progressive left-wing socialist speak it makes conservatives uncomfortable should they be banned also? Kinda liked watching the Republicans speaker fight. Was way better than watching the liberals line up, drink the koolaid, put on their tin foil hats and ask aunt Nancy where do we sign and who and what do you want me to vote for.
Do the big guys lawyers have secret clearances to look at the documents found with his Corvette? Did the people who may have moved said documents over the last six years have clearances? You know when the big guy says “that’s a fact” it’s most likely a lie.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
In response
Mitchell Seyfer: “What Disney’s woke mistakes have to do with Christian symbols in Lancaster [City Park] is beyond me, except for the obvious strawman in the room.”
I didn’t present a strawman argument. After refuting at length Mitchell’s misconception that Disney is ramming “wokeness” down moviegoers’ throats, I asked, “[Does] Mitchell’s aversion to such ramming extend to government-sanctioned religious imagery?”
Mitchell’s answer: “The needles, fentanyl, assaults, robberies, rapes, and murders, which happen in our parks, don’t get mentioned as threats. But put up a manger scene or a memorial for fallen police officers, and the walls rapidly begin closing around him.”
“The needles, fentanyl, assaults...” is a red herring. And if Steve Owen’s memorial were devoid of Bible verses, I wouldn’t have mentioned it.
Moreover, Mitchell Seyfer’s “But put up a manger scene..., and the walls rapidly begin closing around him” indicates support for government-sanctioned religious symbolism.
Seyfer: “[Per] tax representation, my taxes have paid into school districts for decades, and I never had any kids. I don’t see any reason to whine about it. And if you don’t like where you live, move.”
Yes, since an educated citizenry benefits everyone, one shouldn’t whine about education-related taxation. But to conflate that with taxpayer-funded religious iconography is to traffic in desperation.
And since all American cities and towns receive federal tax monies, it matters not where I live. Furthermore, the Establishment Clause is boundless.
David Cooper: “Maybe [Marsh] will tell us how Christians are overbearing.”
For example, while Christians understand that it’s unfair to subject taxpaying non-Christians to Christian regalia in public places, most don’t care because they choose to believe Christianity is superior. Indeed, Christians, as a whole, want the state to declare Christianity America’s official religion. “The Christian god is...cruel, vindictive, capricious and unjust” — Thomas Jefferson.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
