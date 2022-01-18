Take a step
We will be celebrating Dr Martin Luther King this weekend and his simple and principal Dream that people will not be judged by the color of their skin but by their character. That peaceful protest moves mountains not violence. And by being together as a people Greatness can and will be achieved.
What is going on with C.R.T.(critical racist theory) and the disgusting far left radical racist political campaign of white supremacy and victims of color to divide us and color label us is wrong and against everything MLK stood for.
The only thing holding U back from your Greatness is U. Do we have some little ways to go, yes, but we have come a long way since, don’t forget that in the conversation. And we will get to that final step only by being together.
I have for many years now asked our local leaders to name a park and street after MLK like Desert Sands Park (which name is meaningless) in Central Palmdale. And for the renaming of 4th St West in front of AV Court House after MLK also, which its steps have been used many times to voice concerns on local justice issues and on local, county, state and national issues of importance.
MLK took a huge step for us. I took a small step in writing this letter. Now will you take “a step together” to encourage local leadership to “act” to make this renaming happen?
In the hopes of doing so too inspire us every day to be a better person and inspire many more local generations on this principle of “Equality and Equal Justice for All” and pay tribute to the late honorable Dr Martin Luther King an Iconic American Hero and keep his/our Dream for “All of Us” alive.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
Prostitutes on Sierra Highway
It is sad to drive down Sierra Highway with my family and see that near Avenue M that prostitution runs unchecked and the Sheriff just driving by knowing it is there but due to Gascon as the DA they will be released before the ink dries on the paperwork and energy given in making the arrest.
This will eventually spill into our community even further and parents with young people are driving by and seeing this stain to our community.
Where there is prostitution, it will correlate with human trafficking along with violent crime.
This is a sad thing to see and take note that the news paper I am writing to will not even highlight this stain to our city.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Trumpism and Socialism
In its article “[Angela] Underwood Jacobs sues Facebook,” the Valley Press Staff quoted Jacobs as saying, “Facebook bears responsibility for the murder of my brother ... Facebook must be held responsible for the harm it has caused not just my family, but so many others, by promoting extremist content...”
The Valley Press Staff: “According to the lawsuit, the shooting by an alleged member of the boogaloo extremist movement, which includes white supremacists, militia promoters, and far-right conspiracy theorists, ‘was not a random act of violence’ but rather ‘the culmination of an extremist plot...”
Yes, Facebook bears responsibility. But Facebook merely facilitates communications between extremists and helps to disseminate their disinformation.
What gave prominence to the boogaloo movement and continues to give voice to it is Trumpism. Without white supremacy, militias, and far-right conspiracy theorists being given voice and the legitimizing cover of the presidency by Donald Trump, Facebook would have furthered little.
So, since she was a delegate for Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention and therefore party to the Electoral College’s selection of Trump as the POTUS, Angela Underwood Jacobs is partly responsible for the legitimization and institutionalization of Trumpism. https://ballotpedia.org/Angela_Underwood_Jacobs
Thomas Russell Horner: “There are three classes of people; working-class slaves, capitalist slave owners, and government-owned slaves. Your hatred of capitalism shows in every column you write. Would you [Marsh] enlighten us slaves what category you fall in that allows you to maintain your lofty status?”
I’m a “working-class slave” — a working-class member. I maintain no lofty status. And I don’t hate capitalism.
Just as Marx and Engles did, I recognize that capitalism once served a vital role relative to humankind’s social evolution.
But, like hunter-gather societies and feudalism, capitalism must give way to the next evolutionary stage — socialism.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
