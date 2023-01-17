Thanks Kevin
Thank you Kevin McCarthy for promising to smash the socialism that Nancy Polosi forced on us.
Im so happy Polosi is gone.
Speaking of socialism. Guy Marsh never answered the questions I asked. How is the Declaration of Independence is racist.
And how are us Christians overbearing?
David Cooper
Lancaster
What about the Irish?
Governor Newsom has really stepped in it now. His move to provide slavery reparations is so far out that it should never even become a subject for consideration.
This is California, never a slave state and had just recently become a state at the time of the civil war. Yet the very liberal establishment wants to give blacks over $200,000 as slavery reparations. And when a group of blacks was confronted with this plan, their comment was no, we want $17,000,000 or payment in real gold.
There is so much wrong with this plan that the courts will have a field day with it.
But if the blacks succeed in all getting rich off this scheme, what about the Irish slaves who had it much worse?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Time to eat bugs?
The left wing supporters are at their usual trope of exaggeration to influence the demo-dummy rules makers again. They have found a minor fault with the cleanest cooking fuel used by 40% of the stoves in the country causing the Consumer Products Safety Commission to glibly propose a new rule banning gas stoves.
This government group is in concert with the oddball dietician’s that are pushing to replace meat in our diets with insects (aka bugs) that are imbued with low fat and high protein content.
The thought of sautéing a frying pan full of crackling bugs for my dinner makes me want to vomit.
These will be the next government edicts that I and many others will ignore.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Is it true?
Is it true that Gavin Newsom is refusing to fill every reservoir as quickly as possible while the rainfall allows it? We cannot blame climate change if every single California reservoir is not above its historical average and closer to “full to the brim” by the end of this very wet winter.
The blame will fall squarely on Newsom and other negligent nearsighted politicians in Sacramento.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Road to recovery goes through Bakersfield
It just occurred to me that I talk entirely too much about Trump. I apologize. So, to make up for it, I decided to talk about Kevin Mc Carthy.
As you know, after a dramatic round of voting, Kevin Mc Carthy was elected speaker of the house. Not the doghouse, of congress.
The collective attitude of my friends on the left and right was; Yo, Kevin, you stink. Not me. I have a theory. In order to rescue our two-party system of government from extremism, and shore up the center, vote republican. Nobody agrees. But I think garage gate will help reach critical mass.
Let’s check it out. Recently the AV Press ran a story on the front page titled. Next Mc Carthy task; governing. The article points out that republicans believe a republican congress is a return to basics. Democrats believe a republican congress is a gift to the right.
Personally, I’ve seen what the left has done. At this point, any attempt at course correction, looks like a right-wing coup. Now, I realize, some people really, really love this, President. So, I promise not to criticize. I’ll let others do it instead.
President Obama said: never underestimate Joes ability to (expletive) things up. Senator Kennedy (R- LA) put it this way. If you love misery, joes your guy.
So, keep your chin up, and a smile on that face. The road to recovery goes through Bakersfield.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
An excuse
A example of fatherhood less, Hunter Biden asking a judge to stop his out of marriage daughter from using his surname. Hunter claims by not using the Biden name it would stop her from getting bad publicity through out her life.
Biden needs to set a good example for all men by manning up to his parental responsibility by providing love affection and monitory support like real men for that innocent child produced.
I can only imagine what that child will face regardless in her teenage years and for the rest of her life. I hope and pray for that child she had no control of the surcumstances and we wonder why kids as adults and parents are so screwed up.
Could we be witnessing the start of the destruction of the family and morals as they say....children as adults / parents will always fall back on their upbringing good or bad and so the cycle begins for the world to see.
Some one needs to remind Hunter blood is thicker then water the name can be erased but not the blood and flesh. Hunter is giving a heart breaking meaning to this years Happy Fathers Day.
I could see it now if the judge grants Hunter his wish that child’s birth certificate will then be marked father unknown an excuse to petition to stop child support from Hunters Chinese $millions.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.