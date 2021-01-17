Kudos
Kudos to Congressmen, Kevin McCarthy and Mike Garcia for the courage displayed by standing with their convictions to support president Trump and not blowing in the wind like journalist William P. Warford (1-8-21) trying to maintain political correctness just to sell words.
Some Republicans cut and ran just to cover their own rectal orifices when they saw the tide turning. Not my idea of profiles in courage when people ride the fence to see what looks politically correct and switch to the winning side.
Warford stopped just short of accusing Trump leading the charge on the Capitol with a saber in his teeth but Trump never once suggested anything like what the media wants us to believe. Trump just dedicated four years of his life, pro bono, to make major improvements in our economy, our military and brought back the jobs Obozo declared would never come back while the Democrats spent every opportunity to torpedo these efforts. Now Beijing Bribem will deliver those jobs to China, gift wrapped, I can’t blame Trump for being ruffled.
Warford should vilify Maxine Waters and Pelosi for the inflammatory remarks they have made to BLM/ANTIFA, spurring thousands of riots, deaths and destruction since Trump took office but that’s not politically correct.
I think Trump maintained more discretion than most in consideration of the obvious rigged election...just an unofficial clue but over 70 million gun owners in this country who for the most part would never vote for Biden, so where did his votes come from? Now factor in millions of pro Trump law enforcement, fire department and military voters, way short of a winning record vote.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
‘Fraudulent’ election
Ref. (Letters from readers V.P. 12/23/20 by Tim Gassaway, No Support). Apparently when we die we all become Democrats. I’m sure many readers like myself found that line to be very humorous. Unfortunately voter fraud and irregularities are not funny.
My thanks to Tim Gassaway, your letter was very much appreciated considering the recent fraudulent election results. I’m sure many readers like myself found your opinion very humorous and relevant to the same.
I thought I was alone in believing Joe Biden’s election to the Presidency is not legitimate and does not warrant my support.
I also believe the election was rampant with irregularities and outright fraud. Even a blind person could see this. Only those who don’t want to see the truth could deny the overwhelming evidence.
The only question is will patriotic citizens of our USA standby and do nothing to challenge the results? It’s our duty to insure our elections are legitimate without fraud. A government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Richard S. Baltzley
Palmdale
Draining the swamp
Drop everything else and immediately call a plumber. The swamp drain is rapidly getting clogged.
Michael S. Murphy
Llano
