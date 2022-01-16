History and car repairs
One of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” Let’s reflect on some of these events.
On December 11, 2018, a Virginia jury called for a sentence of life in prison for the man who killed a woman when he rammed his car into counter-protestors at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Is he one of the “good people” on both sides that Trump praised?
On December 19, 1946, war broke out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launched attacks against the French. French colonization in the 1880’s of all of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, created misery for the people.. It took eight years for the Vietnamese to defeat the French. Oh, the lessons we refuse to learn.
On January 5, 2017, President-elect Trump urged Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for Barack Obama’s health care system. Just another Trump disaster. A bipartisan majority in the Senate voted to keep the ACA. It is still in effect.
On January 6, 2021, supporters of Trump. fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Hey, what more can I say? Trump continues to lie and some continue to believe him.
On January 10, 2007, President George W. Bush said he took responsibility for any mistakes in Iraq, Well, the first mistake Bush made was to invade Iraq based on lies like the presence of WMD.
On a side note, last week I took my car to a tire store on Sierra Highway in Lancaster to get new tires and replace the brakes. The service was excellent, the prices very fair, and I left a happy man. Thank you.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
True opinions
Yes Art Sorota you are right. There are many definitions of what it means to be un-American.
One of those definitions is being against capitalism the military and God. And that is what makes people un-American. Since you people do not like what America stands for you are un-American and should move to another country.
And your wrong about what you said about the House un-American Activities Committee. Because people like Joe McCarthy were just trying to keep America being America. That means that they were just trying to protect capitalism, the military, God and other things that make America America.
And the things I say about liberals is not baseless accusation, it is just true.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Stay safe
Dear brave deputies and firemen. Do stay well and safe.
Your friend always,
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
What comes to mind
After listening to Joe Bidens speech in Georgia supposedly on voting rights, it brought to mind something I heard from him that would be appropriate after listening to what he said, “c’mon man, you lying dog faced pony soldier”.
Anthony Christiansen
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.