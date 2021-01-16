This is scary
I am a white business owner in America so I am automatically called a racist. I voted for Trump because I paid less in taxes because of him. I believe in free speech but it is being taken away by the new administration. Supporters should boycott businesses that object to Trump supporters. Change your bank or where you shop. This is scary for our country.
Betty Holtfreter
Kennewick, Wash.
Not a fan, but ...
For most people life has certainly gotten worse the last three months.
The pandemic is completely out of control, with more than 370,000 Americans dead, hospitals without beds or oxygen and the disbursement of the vaccine a total mess. The economy continues to worsen, with only the wealthy smiling.
But no one should be the least bit surprised. First there was a warning of what was to come. Once the election was over Donald Trump was only concerned with one issue, and, of course, that was himself. He dedicated his time to trying to convince people that the election was stolen and Joe Biden won because of fraud and corruption.
Second, there was massive incompetence. Anyone in the Trump cabinet with half a brain was heading for the escape hatch. Senator Mitt Romney summed up Trump’s actions on the pandemic and economy, as “inexcusable and incomprehensible.” Why Romney stays in Trump’s Republican Party is beyond me.
Then there is the Republican Party itself. The majority of the party is now Trump’s base, which doesn’t give a hoot about governing, but rather to fight perceived enemies, such as the media, Democrats, minorities of all kinds and the deep state. And for those GOP’ers who claim they want to govern, well, for the past 40 years, the only two things they really wanted to do was cut taxes for the wealthy and to add billions of dollars to the bloated defense budget.
For four years these Republicans in office and the rank and file, have said one thing, “I’m not a fan of Trump, but…” These spineless Republicans are as much to blame for the situation that exists today, as is Trump’s base.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Be afraid
The recent banning of many conservatives on Twitter, Face Book, Amazon, and other big tech web sites is hailed by liberals as the right thing to do but liberals take heed the big tech action is not about doing right but about power. Today they came for conservatives tomorrow it will be anyone they disagree with including liberals who praise them today. Test the water today drop the hammer tomorrow.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Next ...
Two people are more responsible for the division of this country than anyone else.
We will not heal until both have been stripped of their power.
Donald Trump has lost his and now Nancy Pelosi needs to be stopped.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Take responsibility
Everyone can see that one of the problems inherent with being homeless is what do you do with your trash.
A deal could be worked with the trash company to provide large dumpsters at the homeless sites. If you provide too much to homeless people, their efforts to better themselves disappears.
To help out people in this situation, set up a reward system, like providing them with a meal or an extra jacket or something in return for them to be responsible to help keep their homeless sites tidy by using the dumpsters.
A job makes a person feel more valuable to a community. A job might help homeless feel that their community can be better by working together to keep it clean.
We cannot just build them small housing units and expect them to do nothing in return. They must be responsible and keep it clean. They must keep their belongings inside their little unit. Trash should not build up outside. Responsibilities must be included with providing the homeless places to live.
If they don’t want responsibilities, that’s probably why they’re homeless in the first place.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale

