What could go wrong?
Are Gavin Newsom and the California Democrats as stupid as they seem? Health care for all illegal aliens? How foolish do they think we are? Apparently, citizenship is a concept that escapes the Democrat mind.
Oh, I forget that the Democrats want to increase their power so more illegals will only serve to increase their voting base and insure a Democratic majority in the California legislature for decades to come. Wait, you might say, illegals can’t vote. Au contraire, citizen, after illegals get medical care, what’s to stop California Democrats from giving citizenship to illegals?
What could possibly go wrong?
Let me now answer my first question.
Yes.
William Guild
Littlerock
History helps us understand
On January 1977, “Roots” premiered on television. ABC broadcasted the show over eight consecutive nights. “Roots” was made out of a “…social obligation… “ that was shown on a month where television watching was weak.
What a surprise: “An estimated 140 million people” (accounting for half of the U.S. population) watched with scenes of “…beatings, whippings, lynchings, forced sexual relationships between female slaves and their white bosses or owners, and the separation of families whose members have been sold off to different masters.”
”Roots …was nominated for 37 Emmys and won 9…” Critics of the show included future president Ronald Reagan, who stated: “the bias of all the good people being one color and all the bad people being another was rather destructive.” “Roots Premiers On Television”, History.com; “Why Roots Is The Single Most Important Piece Of Scripted Television In Broadcast History,” vulture.com, May 2016.
Several years later, ABC premiered shows about Emmett Till ( on Thursdays at 8:00 pm). When Rosa Parks was asked why she did not give up her seat to a white man, she stated, “I thought of Emmett Till and I couldn’t go back.”
Many experts state that Emmett Till actually caused the Civil Rights Movement to occur. Born in Chicago, he was 14 years old and went to visit relatives in Money, Mississippi in 1955.
He allegedly whistled at a white woman. Later, two men came to Till’s uncle house and took Till. Till was found a few days later in the Tallahatchie River. He had been stripped naked, beaten, and shot. His body was so disfigured that his uncle could only identify him by his ring. His mother allowed an open casket. The picture is on the Internet.
It is important to disclose all history to gain an understanding of African Americans’ experiences.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Stop making excuses
Years ago i read since the late 1970s somewhere on a average of between 20,000 to 30,000 people die in America each year due to the flu.
Like all flu viruses most of these unfortunate deaths are attributed to preexisting medical conditions and old age.
Every year for the last 20 years I have been advised by my doctor to take a flu shot which I flat out refused. Every flu season I would come down with only light symptoms of the mutated flu viruses. At least I had a choice back then which I took at my own risk.
In November of 2020 I finally gave in for the yearly flu shot due to COVID and in May of 2021 got my experimental COVID flu shot and was told I would be protected from getting the virus. A lot of good that did after testing late December 2021 I was still found to be COVID positive.
The Biden administration has been pushing mandated vaccinations for all, or else. My question is at what point will the Biden administration demand a full and complete investigation into this deadly COVID virus.
One would think after over 800,000 plus and counting American deaths due to COVID since 2020, of these deaths how many were actually COVID related. The American people and the world deserves a full transparent report. I wish Biden would stop using the COVID excuse as a economic re-start button.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
