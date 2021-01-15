Quotes
‘There will be blood in the streets.” – Loretta Lynch (D)
“Who says protests have to be peaceful?” – Ayanna Pressley (D)
“Protesters should not let up.” – Kamala Harris (D)
“I just don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over this country. Maybe there should be.” – Nancy Pelosi (D)
“You get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere.” – Maxine Waters (D)
“Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever!” – President Trump (R)
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Happy with censorship?
I was glad to see the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) finally woke up about civil rights violations against conservatives.
Last Friday, the ACLU warned that the suspension of President Trump’s social media accounts amounted to “unchecked power” by Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook. The governments of France and Germany also spoke out against Big Tech censorship. That “unchecked power” is growing with Apple and Amazon piling on and removing Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter, from their respective stores and hosting platforms. First it was Alex Jones, then other conservatives like the POTUS and now alternative media. Who or what is next?
Every single American, no matter their political stripe, should be outraged at private companies censoring people up to and including the President of the United States. These companies are supposed to be mere hosting platforms with legal protections for what is “published” on their sites. It’s time to remove any legal protections and pursue anti-trust actions against all the Big Tech companies.
Any fool happy about the removals should be ashamed and reminded of the words of Pastor Martin Niemöller regarding the (real) Nazi Party in WWII Germany, in pertinent part: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.” He then relates how the Nazis went after trade unionists and Jews, but he did nothing as he was neither a trade unionist or a Jew. The Nazis eventually imprisoned Pastor Niemöller who was lucky enough to survive his imprisonment.
It’s obvious that the recent actions were highly coordinated by Big Tech. It’s also apparent that Democrats appear to be happy with the censorship. How disgusting is that?
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
Doing their jobs
So like Lt. William Calley, My Lai 1968, Reps. Garcia and McCarthy were just doing their job. Shame on them.
Gail Shannon
Lancaster
Not bound by patriotism
John Hibert: “There is no way Biden won this election.”
Indubitably! After all, how could Trump, whose incompetency and callousness led to hundreds of thousands of COVID-19-related deaths, and who insulted hundreds of millions, have lost the election? It’s unfathomable, John Hibert. Unfathomable, I tell you.
Hibert: “They [One American News] have all the evidence to prove the election was a fraud.”
The highly questionable One American News needs to present its evidence to the applicable states’ attorneys generals. Never mind that judges, including Trump-appointed judges, have tossed out or, more to the point, laughed out 64 election-related lawsuits.
Trump and his attorneys have no evidence, and his supporters know it but cannot admit it. They know there to have been no widespread voter fraud, for they’re not stupid. However, such an admission would bestow upon them the “sore losers” and “snowflakes” labels they liberally apply to others.
These political reactionaries cannot voice what they think; that now that democracy (might) be working for people of color and other disenfranchised citizens, too, they — right-wingers are now contemptuous of democracy. Indeed, they detest democracy and hunger for an autocracy — a “Trumpocracy.”
They cannot make-known their racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia, not to mention their concomitant desire to nullify the results of a free and fair election. So they cloak their bigotries and disdain for democratic processes within spurious assertions of extensive voter fraud. Such behavior serves to conceal their being privileged bullies while propping up the illusion of victimhood.
As a socialist, I, too, have no use for Joseph Biden or Kamala Harris. But, with Trump’s bipartisanly debunked claims notwithstanding, they were legitimately elected to the presidency and vice-presidency.
I recognize and honor their election, and, unlike right-wingers, I’m not bound by patriotism.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
