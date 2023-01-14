There is no hell
Skip Thacker sent a letter which made no sense to me, (“Agree to disagree”, Jan. 5).
He started by saying, “In reply to Art Sirota’s lengthy denial of God the Father, God the Son (Jesus) and God the Holy spirit...” How could Skip criticize my letter for being lengthy? Aren’t all letters limited to a maximum of 300 words?
I did not mention anything in my letter about God the Father, God the Son, or God the Holy Spirit, and I challenge Skip to provide a quote proving that I did.
Skip went on to complain about my “constant use of dead atheists” to prove my point, and while it seems a bit unfair to criticize H.L. Mencken for being, you know, dead, henceforth I shall endeavor to quote only atheists who are still alive and kicking.
Likewise, I would appreciate it if in the future all letter writers abstained from quoting religious leaders like Billy Graham, Pope Benedict XVI, and Jesus Christ because they are all dead.
“I do not have a computer,” says Skip. “Never have. And at 77, never will.” It is not often that you hear someone bragging about being computer illiterate.
“Even you will agree that a great deal of internet content is pure fiction, and mostly crappy diatribes against something or someone,” complains Skip. I disagree. My computer is a valuable tool which opens up a whole new world for me, and allows me easy access to information on a variety of topics at any time and at the touch of a keyboard without having to make a long journey down to the library.
Finally, Skip warns that when I die, “If the Bible is correct, you will not be happy.”
I am not afraid of going to Hell because Hell does not exist.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
On a mission
After 40 years in politics plus 8 years as Vice President and 2 years as president Biden finally gets to visit our souther border and the total mess he created.
Only Biden visited a clean swept border with no immigrants sleeping on side walks no trash littered in the streets no over crowded facilities perfect for a photo op.
Biden’s out of sight out of mind mentality with the help of non news reporting liberal media seems to be working all right. The liberal media will never report about the forgotten over worked demoralized border patrol agents or about the over 100,000 deaths and counting due to the dangerous drugs that have freely crossed Biden’s open border policy.
Never mind the human smuggling of women and children with many sold as sex slaves and or held for ransom or about the human rights violations by the cartels.
As a Latino American first who’s against illegal immigration I say end the mass influx and suffering of innocents by shutting down the border and start processing the over 20 million immigrants already in America before letting one more immigrant in, looks like the progressive Democrats are on a mission...in flooding the system in order to change it regardless of the human suffering or the negative economic impact on our economy.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
