Won’t happen
So ... for first time ever, President Biden went to the southern border, and no surprise to any real American, did not see, even one illegal person (that anyone knows of — might have been many but not anywhere he was scripted to be.
I predict that he will say the same lies that he and his administration always say: What border problem?
So, why wasn’t the streets of El Paso full of illegals sleeping on them? Duh — Democratic, ineffectual mayor, who whined about how her city could not afford all they pay to “take care of” all the illegals — yet — somehow she found the time, help and money to “sanitize” the streets, so Mr. Biden would not encounter any illegal. Yes. Yes they did. And many letter writers will back that up, as gospel truth ...
When I see the pictures in the Valley Press of illegals being welcomed into the homes of Mr Scepan, the Brax families, Mr Jung, Mr Marsh, Mr White, and other liberal folk, porta-potties and tents in their yards, driveways, etc, then they will know what filth is and it won’t last long. Same for Newsom.
Won’t happen. Why? Because most liberals are fine with your neighborhood, city, town, ranch, etc., being overrun, but “not in my town...” Suddenly they will care about costs, illegals overrunning our streets, etc. Not one will offer a solution.
I have. Often. Close all borders. Today. Expel everyone currently at the border. Today. Take up to one year to finish the wall, 100%. Allow every illegal already here, that year, to come forward, be property vetted, ID’d, and told: If you are going to become a US citizen, you have one year to pass the test. If not, goody-bye. Those who read,write and speak English — 90 days you are a citizen!
Skip Thacker
Mojave
