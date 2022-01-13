Our rights
Our Constitution is the framework of our Republic. It is what enabled us to rise from an inexperienced collection of immigrants into the most powerful nation on earth in a historical blink of the eye.
The First Amendment guarantees the right to freely exercise ones religion, and to peacefully assemble, yet governors across the nation told us we could not leave our homes or gather with our friends. They told us to close our churches and avoid celebration for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Fifth Amendment says we shall not be deprived of our property without due process of law. But governors ordered us to close our businesses. I, and many people in our country, have had it up to here with unconstitutional dictates and mandates.
The Tenth Ammendment protects the states from the federal use of unauthorized powers.
No federal agencies can create policies that supercede the Constitution. And the executive branch of government isn’t authorized to make law under America’s system of government. It has been stated that the ruling party will focus on voting rights for much of the rest of this year.
Our federal government, at this point in time, would love to have the power to change state voting laws, and have the states look to them for guidance and direction, and control.
We are slipping form the Republic of our founding into a dictatorship. The ruling party has openly challenged the freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and gun control.
The first step to reclaiming our Republic is to recognize that the federal government should not be the master, but the servant.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Deny, deny, deny
It seems that many of our frequent letters writers have gotten all tangled up over Senate Bill 1383, California’s Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Strategy law.
The purpose of the law is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including methane from organic was in landfills.
If they would just take the time to look into the facts, they would find Californian businesses such as grocery stores send 6,000,000 tons of food scarps or food waste to landfills annually.
Of this 6.000,000 tons it is estimated that 1,000,000 tons are potentially donatable, edible food. In addition, over 9,000,000 Californians (23%) don’t know where their next meal will come from.
Wasted edible food contributes to climate change. It takes an enormous amount of resources to grow, process, transporting, and eventually disposing of all wasted edible food.
Remember, methane is a GHG which is 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.
For households the SLCP, requires food scraps to be composed instead of landfilling.
Remember, landfilling organic waste is a significant source of local air quality pollutants, which can cause respiratory issues and can cause hospitalizations for citizens within the community who have respiratory health issues such as asthma.
Many of the ultra-conservative letter writers, are what I would call climate-deniers. These people fail to realize there is a difference between climate and weather. Weather fluctuates day in, day out, whereas climate refers to long term trends.
These deniers are vocal group has aggressively spread misinformation about the science, aiming to cast doubt on well-established findings and conclusions.
Their goal is to create confusion and uncertainty, thereby preventing meaningful action to remedy the problem.
The same strategy was used by the tobacco industry after research showed that cigarettes caused cancer.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Requesting correct info
On November 30th, 2021 headlines in the AV Press informed us of a terrible crime. 5 homicides in Lancaster. Four children and their grandmother were shot and killed.
The L.A. County Sheriffs Dept. provides daily crime data on all crimes reported within its AV jurisdiction which is printed in the AV Crime Blotter section of the Valley Press.
That crime data appears 16 days after the crime report date, so the 12-16-2021 issue of the AV Press contained the data on the crimes reported to the Sheriffs Dept. on 11-30-2021, yet those 5 homicides didn’t appear.
Up until that time both Lancaster and Palmdale had 2 homicides each reported for the month of November.
I request that the Sheriffs Dept. provide the correct crime data for the 11-30-2021 crime report date so the Valley Press can print a corrected Crime blotter which includes those 5 homicides since AV residents deserve the facts.
If the Sheriffs Dept. fails to do this the conspiracy theorists will probably have a field day stating that this was no error but was deliberate, and falsely accusing the Sheriffs Dept. and the political leadership of the city of Lancaster without knowing the facts, and perhaps saying well that’s one way to reduce crime.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to cause difficulties for anyone, I just want the correct information provided by the Sheriffs Dept. for the November 30th crime report date.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Editor’s note: The information in the daily Crime Blotter is reported as received from the Sheriff’s Department.
