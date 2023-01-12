Jan. 6 events
and issues
T
he highest profile congressional investigation since Watergate concluded on December 23, 2022.
The 800 page report of eight chapters probed the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Here are some of the events and issues the elect committee discovered.
The panel put forward four federal, criminal charges against Donald Trump, including one on assisting, aiding or comforting those who were involved in the insurrection.
Shortly after the election, Trump told a number of allies that he lost the election to Joe Biden, but has continued ever since to claim that he won, despite any evidence that there was fraud.
Immediately after the report came out Trump once again blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for all the violence on January 6, because she didn’t order the troops to come to the capitol, as if she had the authority to do so.
Trump badgered and threatened Vice President Mike Pence with the unconstitutional and illegal theory that he had the power to reject the states’ electoral college votes. Pence refused and Trump called him a wimp.
Trump incited the thugs and mob to invade the Capitol and “fight like hell.” He also told them it was OK to carry loaded guns.
He went to the White House and spent 187 minutes on his butt watching the violence, while his aides, Republican politicians, and his family tried to intervene to stop the violence.
The documents include details to pressure one of the key witnesses, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The lawyer chosen by Trump told her to “downplay the knowledge of what happened in the insurrection.” She dumped the lawyer and told the committee that Trump was angry that the secret service did not let him go to the Capitol and lead the mob.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Absolutely perfect
A
lot of people are wondering why Donald Trump is continuing to do all this “off the wall,” “crazy stuff” and then admitting that he did it, since those “admissions” could be used against him in Court. “It makes no sense.” “It’s crazy.” “No one in their right mind would do that,” they say.
I think I may have found the answer. I believe he’s continuing to do all this stuff to “firm-up” his defense if he’s ever indicted. I believe that he’s going to plead “Not Guilty and Not Guilty by reason of Temporary Insanity.” It’s the perfect defense. Just think about it. His defense team could line up a whole bunch of “shrinks” to attest to this just by using all of his “off the wall,” “crazy” actions and statements as proof.
The “crazier” the better. And if a jury were to arrive at that verdict, then they would probably place him at Mar-a-Lago under his wife’s loving care, with a “shrink” of his choice until he “got well.”
I’m sure his “miraculous recovery” would take less than 2 weeks, and then that oversight would end, and his Presidential Campaign would continue without missing a beat.
Then all of his supporters would probably be saying, with a smirk, a wink, and a nod, “Yeah right, he’s crazy alright, crazy like a fox.” “They couldn’t lay a glove on him.” “He beat them again and got away with it.” “You just ‘gotta’ love a guy like that.” “We gotta get him back in there.”
It would probably inspire all of his past supporters, including those who didn’t vote for him in 2020, to return to the fold. Yessiree, a Temporary Insanity defense would be absolutely perfect for Donald J. Trump.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
