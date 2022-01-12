No stranger to vaccinations
I was shocked during the recent Supreme Court hearing on the Presidents COVID vaccine mandate. Justice Sotomayor, the “self-proclaimed wise Latina”, made at least two erroneous comments (being kind here) during her statements and questions to presenting attorneys.
The Justice said the Omicron version of Covid is much more dangerous than the Delta version (it is not) and that over 100K children are hospitalized. The real number per government data is 4K or less. If she cannot do the research how in the heck can she vote on the mandate.
This case is about weather a President can be king and just issue orders – not just President Biden but future Presidents as well. Before the Biden supporters castigate me as anti-vaccine, I have having received all three doses.
Having spent 25 years in the military I assure you I am not a stranger to vaccinations.
Curtis Redecker
Lancaster
Making choices
I am at a loss for words but I will attempt to convey my utter amazement at the comments of Ms. Sue Brax.
The most recent letter by Ms. Brax has reached the territory of bizarre. How can a seemingly intelligent person have such a bitter and callus heart as to wish such severe emotional pain on a parent or a sick child, no matter the cause.
Sue Brax wrote “Let the parents shed their crocodile tears and let the people who bring you Fox News explain to their maker, when the time comes, why they encouraged people to maken (sic) their children suffer.”
There is a huge amount of evidence indicating the shot is not safe for children. Start here https://www.msn.com/en-us/health, https://www.rwmalonemd.com/ you can learn more about Dr. Malone here and no, he’s not from Fox news, your favorite boogeyman.
The “vaccine” is not a vaccine at all. See the following;
The shot does not prevent illness or transmission in fact all data show the more vaccinated a population the more Covid cases with the majority being among vaccinated people, look it up.
The shot is not safe. Look at the CDC Vaers data: https://openvaers.com/. More than 1 million adverse events, more than 30,000 deaths reported to VAERS due to the shot. This does not count unknown long term affects. We are already seeing major spikes in every medical condition including heart issues, Cancer, Kidney and Lung disease to mention a few. It remains to be seen what happens long term.
I know I will never influence the thinking of someone that is so bitter but perhaps others may benefit from this information.
I have no issue with anyone choosing to get the shot. That’s your business, just leave my family and myself alone starting with my Grandkids.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Support for DeSantis
The Hypocrisy of the ‘lockdown’ left, politicians, is a joke. They smear DeSantis, for his approach to the Virus, no masks, no lockdowns, schools open, no business’s closed, no mandatory vaccinations or cards, it’s business as usual.
They constantly harass him, but where do these lockdown masked politicians go for vacation? Florida! Even Nancy Pelosi bought a retirement home there, why didn’t she buy a retirement home in her blue state of California? Do you suppose because California is a liberal, criminal ridden, expensive, overtaxed, homeless mess that she helped create?
Do you get the big picture yet? You’re being played, big time. DeSantis said, “If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida, over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man”. All they can say is “Trust the Science”. Coercion, withholding data, manipulating data, Cherry picking studies, social conditioning, fear mongering and censorship is not science.
“Trust the Science” is the most anti science statement ever. Questioning science is how you do science. Thanks for the free 12 months trial of Communism. But I’d like to cancel.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Annie’s wrong
I read your Dear Annie column “It’s best to avoid talking politics at the dinner table”, (January 9), which was originally published in 2019.
Her reply caught my eye because it began thus: “As Mark Twain said, ‘never argue with a fool; onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.’ “
I looked up this quote on the website Quote Investigators, and there is no evidence at all to support the claim that Mark Twain ever said that.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
