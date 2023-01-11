On 27 Dec 2022, Mr. Sirota responded to my letter regarding Christianity: “Quoting the Bible to prove that the Bible is true is a type of logic called circular reasoning, and it therefore proves nothing.” Circular reasoning is defined as “…an attempt to support a statement or claim by repeating it in different or stronger terms”.
For example, “…The statement ‘I believe the Bible is true because the Bible says it is true’ may make perfect sense to a believer—it is a faith-based statement—but in a logical argument it would be considered circular reasoning.”
However, Sirota is wrong: “Skeptics and critics of Christianity often allege that Christians use circular reasoning to defend their biblical beliefs.
Such criticisms are largely untrue; however, we should be careful to use valid reasoning methods in support of truth.” “What Are Some Examples Of Circular Reasoning In Issues That Christians Debate?”, https://www.gotquestions.org/circular-reasoning.html.
There are statements made by Christians that is to be taken by faith based on the Bible. (Hebrews 11:6 – “Without faith, it is impossible to please God.”) However, atheists deny the Bible as well as God, so they lack faith.
Mr. Sirota does not talk about facts outside the Bible that can’t be explained. For example, does he have an explanation about blind people from birth that suffered a traumatic event and actually saw heaven?
What about the child who saw heaven and told his mother that he saw the child that the mother lost during childbirth? The mother never mentioned that to her son.
Finally, Sirota writes: “Unsurprisingly, religions choose to address themselves first to those who are poor and bewildered and uneducated.”
There are religions that say they are Christians, but they are not. For example, the Pharisees and Sadducees were religious, but they were responsible for killing Jesus.
Ray Freeman: “Guy Marsh asked, ‘Would you, Ray Freeman, have a problem with verses from the Quran or the Talmud being permanently displayed at Marie Kerr Park?’ The answer is a resounding no...”
Since Christiandom would never allow for displaying verses from the Torah or the Quran in public places, Ray Freeman’s stance may be easy to take. Nonetheless, it’s a principled position, and I thank him for it.
Ray Freeman: “Mr. Marsh, is the word ‘freedom’ in your vocabulary?” Yes, sir.
Marxists view freedom as freedom from exploitation and alienation. Under capitalism, not only is the majority of the wealth produced by workers appropriated by capitalists but so is the worker’s life activity controlled by others.
Therefore, the lives of workers are reduced to that of animals, mainly working to satisfy the material desires of capitalists and producing under the compulsion to meet their immediate needs (e.g., food, clothing, and shelter).
Marx referred to that and other aspects of alienation as being separated from one’s “species being” or human identity. It’s the derivation of, for example, “Happy Hour” - the need to forget the emptiness, boredom, and lack of freedom in one’s work life.
Per my stand on government-sanctioned religious imagery, it would be a mistake to assume that my opposition to such suggests that I oppose religious freedom. On the contrary, I staunchly support the right of religionists to erect religious symbols within their homes and houses of worship.
But, by supporting the separation of church and state, people affirm their freedom to practice whatever religious beliefs they wish. Without that separation, America would quickly become a religious state like Iran and Israel.
At that point, (only) Christians could freely and openly worship as they pleased. Hence the danger of government-sanctioned religious imagery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.