Judge

Defining a Christian

On 27 Dec 2022, Mr. Sirota responded to my letter regarding Christianity: “Quoting the Bible to prove that the Bible is true is a type of logic called circular reasoning, and it therefore proves nothing.” Circular reasoning is defined as “…an attempt to support a statement or claim by repeating it in different or stronger terms”. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.