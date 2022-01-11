Happy new year
Okay, we are safely and surely into 2022 now and so . . .
“The time has come, the walrus said, to speak of. . .” Oops!! Oops.
Well, okay, that was a close run thing and I almost goofed. But my dual laptops saved me from an eternally pie-faced existence by catching my error before I slipped in it.
It was not Edward Lear but Robert Louis Stevenson who wrote: “The World is so Full of a Number of things that I’m Sure We should all be as Happy as Kings.” a thought that I was trying to offer here as encouragement for the new uncertain year.
It was Ed, of course, who wrote about Wally, that precocious pinniped mentioned above who opined about footwear, monarchs and other gooey stuff with his woodworking friend, the carpenter, in the famous poem.
Okay, all you kings and pinnipeds alike, Happy New Year!
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Not hateful,
just factual
T
hank you, William F. Beasley, for telling me that Smedley Butler wasn’t the only two-time recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor. Although it’s a trivial point, I do stand corrected.
My letters concerning the late General Smedley Butler, a former commandant of the USMC, have had to do with his comment that he was “... a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers ... a gangster for capitalism.”
In 1935, Butler thwarted a fascist coup plotted by seven capitalist class families, including the DuPonts, an attempted overthrow of the US government on behalf of the same capitalist class interests that Butler ultimately fought for.
So, I’m wondering if William Beasley has an opinion of these more relevant facts surrounding General Butler.
David Cooper: “Of all the hateful things Guy Marsh has said, what he said about the Marine Corps was the worst.”
Art Sirota was correct; I wrote nothing hateful. I merely offered well-documented information regarding the military and the plutocracy it serves.
Moreover, not only did Cooper fail to demonstrate (how) my letter was “hateful,” he ignored all of the referenced information. For example, he tendered nothing in response to my comments concerning Smedley Butler, Ron Kovic, US overthrows of (elected) governments, Agent Orange, Atomic Veterans, etc., probably because he knows nothing about those names and issues.
Finally, Cooper is correct; I try to turn kids against the military. Here’s partly why: Two friends of mine, one a Vietnam combat veteran, the other a Vietnam War-era veteran, spent much of the summer of 1982 attempting to dissuade a 17-year-old boy from joining the USMC. We failed.
On October 23, 1983, that young man, Donny Vallone, formerly of Palmdale, was killed in the bombings of the USMC barracks in Beruit, Lebanon.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Don’t blame parents
A
n article from the New York Post on December 31,2021 titled “ Public health officials are dangerously close to destroying their credibility” quotes Dr. Paul Offit, “However, we’re really not seeing an increase in children who are hospitalized for Covid or in the intensive care unit for Covid”.
As a healthcare worker with 7 grandkids, and a fox news viewer, I take issue with the opinion of Sue Brax. She claims Fox news hosts encouraged their viewers to make their children suffer by not vaccinating them.
Myocarditis is a real risk to children and young adults, and it is vaccine related. Give parents the respect to make decisions based on data. Stop demonizing parents and others for choosing not to get vaccinated.
Tammy Zaragoza
Quartz Hill
