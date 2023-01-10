Poster children
Southwest Airlines should be the “poster child” for what happens when the government gives out huge sums of money without any documented requirements on how the money must be spent.
Southwest is by no means alone in this category. Money was given to people and organizations who did not need the money.
Currently there is an advertisement running on radio that pitches applying for a business tax rebate of up to $26K per employee even if you did not experience a business loss.
This only makes sense to those who think the job of government is to be a “sugar daddy”.
Mayor Pete, the Secretary of Transportation, is the “poster child” of leadership incompetence and a person who was appointed to a cabinet position to fill a square.
The Secretary should have known from an earlier Southwest Airline flight cancellation failure in late summer that all is not well at Southwest.
Even after congressional committees warned the Secretary that Southwest was in trouble, he still did little to nothing to hold Southwest accountable.
During the latest holiday fiasco, the Secretary pumped up his chest and threatened Southwest with disciplinary investigations – too little too late and yet he is still the Secretary of Transportation.
President Biden is finally going to the southern border to personally see the chaos he has ignored for the first two years of his administration.
President Biden in a speech on Thursday castigated republicans for not approving his $3.5B request for border security and again hammered congress on “comprehensive immigration reform”.
He or those who uses the term have never defined their vision of “comprehensive immigration reform “other than to say the 12M or so undocumented immigrants already here should have a path to citizenship. Why?
They broke the law and should now be rewarded with citizenship?
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
A mockery
So this is what the Red Wave looks like. All Republicans that were saying it was their time to show how real government works would now show the American people real political power in action.
Now the clown car that is the current Republican party has come home to roost. Pandering to their delusions of falsehoods, fabrications, and outright lies has led to this historic drama in Congress.
Poor Kevin McCarthy, or as I like to refer to him, “Mr. Integrity, he is a tragic figure of mythic proportions. Unable to relinquish his personal quest for power and ego, he has held the nation’s greater good above his own ambitions.
As he struggles to try to capture the office of Speaker of the House, he manages to make a mockery of a once proud political and important office of government. I’m old enough to remember what a real Speaker of the House was like.
May heaven help us all.
Michael Lemos
Lancaster
Starving us of fuel
I am pleased to see that major oil companies are seeing through the demorats scheme to force the fossil fueled automobile driving public to be choked off from reliable fuel supplies.
I see around the AV that the oil companies are making major investments in building new retail gasoline stations to serve our needs now and in the future.
Verifying our need for these fuel outlets is my personal observation that amazes me when I occasionally have to drive at rush hour with the vast numbers of cars on the road.
I cannot see how Gov. Nuisance and the lamebrains in the Legislature think they can pull off such a myopic anti-public policy starving us of fuel.
Perhaps the French Revolution’s retributions may be instructional for them.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
String theory
Apropos of Mr. Sirota’s missive, of 01 06 23, I can only echo Winnie Pooh’s donkey friend, Eeyore, when he blurted “thanks for noticin’ me.”
But, about Mr. Sirota’s beef, if I were a bit flippant - (not insulting) - about Mr. “One Stone” it was only sort of a defense mechanism; because I am a slobbering, stuttering sycophant at the feet of this god of theoretical physics.
As it is, I have been lucky enough to be an aspiring altar boy in this doctrine - which I also espouse - but only from the distance of my, evidently, mediocre mental mettle.
As you probably know, Art, quantum physics, obviously, has been dovetailing very sweetly with the prevailing info. No sweat there. And the new idea of nuclear fusion, it appears, is burgeoning.
But that still leaves poor old string theory hanging out there with its godawful number of possible new dimensions and which has been a layabout for about forty or fifty years still waiting for a champion -- like Mr. Einstein.
To be fair, ST, it appears, might have been part of Big Al’s final theory of everything, incomplete at his death in Princeton, New Jersey in 1955.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Can’t believe it
T
hink it’s funny that the liberal media is having a case of the vapors over new congressman Santos from New York lying about his background when they have the worst serial lier ever in the White House.
I have trouble remembering the last time the old fool told the truth about anything. New York MTA is having second thoughts about replacing its 5800 diesel buses with electric because it will cost two to three times more than diesel or natural gas to run.
When did homeless become “unhoused”? Just wondering? New catch phrase is “go woke and go broke” just ask Disney. Since 2020 New York state has lost 524,079 residents, California only lost 508,903 US census reports.
I guess we’re just going to have to try harder to chase more out. I see our liberal progressive left-wing friends can’t believe 60 plus million voted for president Trump. I still don’t believe there are 81,000,000 people who would really actually vote for the big guy.
Steven Brewer
Rosamond
