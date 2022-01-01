It wasn’t them
As we near the one year anniversary (Jan. 6th, 2021) of the insurrection of our nations Capital Bulding in D.C. I believe we need to learn the truth about what really happened that day.
What was the rebellion really about and who was responsible for the chaos and distruction that occurred on that sad and tragic day. The radical democratic left and other enemies of peace, freedom and our Constitutional rule of law should be held responsible for the treasonous insurrection.
The Democratic party hard liners and the news media want us to believe President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the crowd to rebel at a Trump ralley earlier that day.
I know as a loyal patriotic US Citizen, President Trump did not encourage or incite the insurrection. We Republicans and loyal citizens deplore and despise rioting, looting and distruction of personal and government property. We also know President Trump feels the same.
I believe there should be a fair, unbiased and objective Congressional investigation for the cause of the insurrection. The prejudiced news media and Democratic leaders have acussed President Trump of inciting supporters to invade the Capitol Bulding and overturn the election results.
Personally I don’t always agree with Trump’s impetuous attitude. However I admire his abilty to get things done. He accomplished more great things in a short time than any President in our history.
Only to have many of thoes great accomplishments overturned with Joe Bidens executive orders. President Trump deserves our thanks, respect and appreciation for his efforts to restore dignity to our government and make America great again.
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
Say no to red lights
Since when is it legal to have houses of prostration in the Antelope Valley? There is a house on the west side of Lancaster In my nice neighborhood with blazing red lights they are not Christmas lights.
One at the front porch one above the garage one on left side of house. Just off j on the west side. There are children that do not need to be exposed to this type of Evil in this neighborhood. They want to legalize it send them to Willow Springs.
I’ve notified the Mayor I called the Sheriff who could care less, he said that they could put up any lights they want it’s their property. They can clearly be seen at night and these are not Christmas lights.
A concerned Citizen of Lancaster California. When we moved here in 87 the Antelope Valley was a beautiful place to be, far away from Los Angeles, no smog, aero space families lots of sports clean environment What’s happening to our Valley. Let’s clean it up. Let’s not let it slip into a slum. A Citizen and tax payer of Los Angeles County of which we are a part of.
La Rue Alegria
Lancaster
Let there be peace
Mitchell Seyfer your message in this morning’s
Antelope Valley Press was a delightful surprise.
It didnt’ make me laugh ... it caused me to cry for happy. Thank you. Here are my wishes for the entire world — happiness, good health, and peaceful hearts.
Believe in justice, trust in goodness, and hope for peace.
Let there be peace on earth ... and let it begin with me.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
