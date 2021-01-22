Straight from the ‘horse’s’ mouth — Google
So according to our liberal friends the only credible news is the main stream media you know CNN, ABC, NBS, CBS. We know they aren’t biased right.
Was wondering if Soros sons were like him. Turns out one of them worked on Clinton campaign back in 1993. But there is no connection between the democratic party and Soros right. This information right from the horses mouth Google.
I could not get a security clearance to work on a government contract if I hired a person from a communist country to work for me or dated a known communist spy or had a close relative who had contracts with a communist country or threatened a sitting politician of any kind or encouraged violence or riots but then I guess I’m not a Democrat politician.
Plus they are not required to get any security clearances.
Our friends on the other side say all you have to do to see a President Trump supporter is look at tapes of January 6. So I guess to see a liberal, socialist Democrat all you do is look at YouTube video of the hundreds of riots destruction and violence from last year.
But no one on the left condemned one time any of those people.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Reminiscing
On 2, Jan. 2021, Mr. Jeff Cushanick complimented my letter about my father not being able to open my Christmas gift due to being ill. Mr. Cushanick offered his condolences regarding the death of my parents.
However, Vergie White, my mother, is very much alive, and she enjoyed your letter of her and my father when both worked on Edwards Air Force Base. Linda, Jeff’s wife, used to work at Commercial Services Branch, Accounting & Finance Division. When Jeff visited his wife, he was talking to various people at ACF where I worked. I always liked it when Jeff reached out that way. He never saw me laughing at his jokes.
Like Jeff, it has always been my preference to reach out to people. My parents reached out to young military women/men. Some of them came from bad childhoods, and they needed to know that they mattered. Years later, they called her “Mom.”
If you ask what I miss about EAFB, I miss the community aspect. As new homes were built, fewer homes remained (originally from 1,989 homes to 797 homes by 2006). Col. Drew Jeter 95th Air Base Wing Commander at the time said, “While the end result will be fewer homes on Edwards, this is the first step toward updating our on-base neighborhoods and furnishing Edwards residents with all the modern housing amenities.”
The neighborhoods that I grew up and played in are gone and is all desert. Sidewalks that I rode my bicycle on is partially covered with tumbleweeds.
Additionally, EAFB High-Performing Organization initiative converted “…more than 900 military positions to about 450 civilian jobs.” “Demolition Marks First Step In Housing Improvements,” https://www.edwards.af.mil/News 1, Dec. 2006. This means more civilians and less military back then. Today, it appears more military live off base due to less housing.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Convinced yet?
I wanted to share other resources for the socialist doubter of election fraud professed on 1/15/2021, Not Bound by Patriotism. “Trump and his attorneys have no evidence… supporters know there to have been no widespread voter fraud…”
Since he evidently could not properly inform himself, relying instead on mainstream media deniers, I will point out that the fraud is very well described in the Navarro Report.
The-Immaculate-Deception-12.15.20-1.pdf (bannonswarroom.com)
It outlines fraud in six states and in six different aspects. Read it.
Additionally, The Epoch Times 6 January 21 ran a story about a Data Integrity Group study that found that over 432,000 votes were removed from Trumps totals. Time series data show that Trumps votes decreased in some counties in Pennsylvania rather than increased; the vote count never goes down except in the case of fraud.
In Georgia, the analysis found that more than 30,000 votes were removed from Trump and an additional 12,173 votes were switched to Biden.
Here is an extensive list of election anomalies: Here Is The Evidence
You may have noticed that there are things you are not allowed to say these days; election fraud is one. Freedom of speech is compromised as is freedom of assembly.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Do it again
The Calif. democrats elected Gov. Newsom but now they want to recall him. Elect a republican governor.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
A new meaning
After the 1-06-2021 violent attempt to overthrow the US Government by thousands of Trump supports wearing “MAGA” hats, the vast majority of the American people may now believe that “MAGA” actually stands for “Murderously Attack the Government of America.”
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
