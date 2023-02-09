He shouldn’t serve
I commend both McGregor and Rios’ letters. On 28 Jan 2023, Mr. McGregor wrote “…I’ve always believed that positive racial vibes are vital to America.”
Last week, Mr. Rios expressed his shock over Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers: “As a parent, it sent chills down my spine watching the cruel beating and hearing the victim cry out to his mother.”
However, I take exception to Rios with calling Al Sharpton, Van Jones, and Joy Reid “demagogues” which means “a political leader who seeks support by appealing to the desires and prejudices of ordinary people rather than by using rational argument.”
It has always been precedent for African Americans to have somebody speak out against a moral injustice.
Mr. O’Connor wrote about AV College trustee Mr. Rives’ comment: “Isn’t it strange that the people, who are getting public housing funds to pay their rent, have four or five cars in their driveway? Some also get public funds to support their children. I guess it pays to have multiple children when you cannot even afford to support one of them, much less yourself. The child’s father is nowhere to be found and you, and I have to cough up the money to feed them.”
Additionally, Rives goes against AV College’s “…commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.” The board passed this resolution 4-1. Rives dissented: “We don’t need to be diverted from this goal with the desire to have specific ratios in hiring and only help certain students. Every student matters.” AV Press, 30 June 2021
O’Connor writes: “His statements regarding the population of the Antelope Valley are repugnant… I can’t imagine any elected official holding these views. These statements are aimed directly at low-income minority residents.” This is O’Connor’s best letter.
With his views, Rives should not serve.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Pop quiz
If you look at the polls lately it appears that either Donald Trump or Ron De Santis will get the Republican nomination become next year. Here’s a list of some things Trump has done and some other things De Santis has done. Your job is to decide who did what.
1. He hit the campaign trail the other day in New Hampshire. One woman said she liked him but he is carrying too much baggage to get elected president.
2. He wanted to revoke Disney’s special tax status because they opposed his plan to end all discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.
3. He may be in the Big House when the primaries begin.
4. He rounded up migrants on the Texas border, bused them to Massachusetts in the bitter cold, and dumped them.
5. He had sex with Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election and got caught giving her $130,000 to keep her mouth shut, and it looks like the issue is alive again.
6. When a huge building of condos collapsed and lots of people died, his only response was to go on TV and smile a lot.
7. He promised he would repeal and replace Obama care, cut taxes for the middle class, and get money for infrastructure. He did none of these things. He also looked the other way when Covid 19 became a pandemic.
8. He was called “disloyal” by the other guy and was told he had no right to run for president. This should be fun.
9. He took the “fifth” more than 400 times when questioned in a deposition in New York.
10. He was the only one to get re-elected.
Answers: Odd numbers Trump. Even numbers De Santis.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Going down in history
I believe that our president Joe will go into the history books as the most damaging president to our economy.
Fortunately he and his son are doing quite well financially. Hopefully voters will reject him for another term as our president.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Everyone has a price
What would you do for a Klondike Bar, I doubt you would compromise your values but everyone has a price...John Kennedy was one of our most honorable presidents and Marilyn Monroe was his “Klondike Bar”.
Everyone has a price, money, sex, and power are at the top but look at the money involved, the recent hike in natural gas prices, is estimated to be 2 to 300 million dollars in one month, that will buy a lot of Klondike Bars.
Gavin Newsom recently announced he will call for a federal investigation? Doesn’t he know we have a Department of Justice, an Attorney General and the Public Utility Commission for that...they either got their share of Klondike Bars or he’s just passing the buck, I say all of the above.
I would love to be wrong but I doubt we will ever see that money again, warm weather is just around the corner, they will give it a few lame excuses, and the situation will just fade away.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
