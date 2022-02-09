Editor’s note: The clarification printed in yesterday’s paper about a letter by Kim Gillette should have said Feb. 7, not Jan. 7.
Garbage and methane gas
Article in the AV Press that the new garbage processing facility in Mojave Will be able to process all of Kern Counties garbage? Doesn’t sound very economically feasible.
So the new garbage plant will inject methane gas into the natural gas lines that doesn’t go to new homes. So they use it where? I know they will burn it to make the electricity for the all electric houses they are forcing on the public.
Question. Why are electric bills so high? Our kwh use was less this year than last but the bill was almost $100 more. Why?
The liberal progressive left-wing nuts treat the police today the same way they treated Vietnam Veterans years ago. I guess they can’t live without having a cause to pick on someone.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Nothing else expected
About a week ago, Av-LULAC warned that the redistricting process in Palmdale would be corrupted and taken over by the Palmdale City Council. This prediction came true during the Council meeting of 2/2/22 when four council members voted to disregard the two maps presented to them by the body established to ensure a fair and unbiased process.
No sensible person expected anything else from this Palmdale Council given their history. Steve Hofbauer and Laura Bettencourt were part of the council that fought district election so adamantly that they wasted 7 million dollars of our tax dollars doing so.
Richard Loa, though not a councilperson at the time, went on record opposing district elections thus supporting the council decision.
Fear is driving this reaction and for good reason. They have performed poorly on behalf of the Latino community and fear political retribution. Anything they can do to prolong the inevitable they will do.
So much for representing the people, their actions prove they represent only themselves.
Here’s the irony: Had they worked with Latinos and listened to them when they sought their help, they would have nothing to fear. We’d like to think it was ignorance that kept them from this, and indeed, ignorance had something to do with it, but it turned into willful ignorance the minute Latino leaders put before them scientific evidence to buttress their case and it was still discarded.
Loa has falsely argued that Latinos are going against their goal of Latino representation by harming him with the ALVA map that pits him against another incumbent. Fifteen participants/witnesses are ready to testify publicly this was never intentional.
We have long stated that we are not about supporting only Latinos, we would support anyone who represents and fights for our interest. This is not Loa.
Xavier Flores
president, AV-LULAC
Palmdale
Inflation and goods
Well it’s time to look at America’s economy, which is better than ever. Economic growth for 2021 was a whopping 5.7%, the highest since 1984 when it came in at 3%.
Ronald Reagan was president and he went around telling people, “It’s morning in America,” because of the 3% growth. Joe Biden needs to talk it up.
The economy added 467,000 jobs in January and unemployment is down to 4%. Since Republicans can’t whine over the jobless rate, they are crying over inflation. Inflation is the result of most folks having more money to spend when there are fewer goods available.
Economists believe the main reason inflation will drop is the Fed, led by a Republican, will increase the interest rate. As the cost of borrowing money goes up inflation will drop. It was 5% in December and it could easily be 3% in June when the primaries begin.
Normalization of the economy has begun to occur. People are buying more goods than services. One example is that many people are buying exercise equipment rather than going to a gym.
Biden met with business leaders and corporations to run trucks 24 hours a day to get rid of the backlog of products at our ports. Once empty shelves are now filled.
The only way Republicans can win in future elections is to lie and suppress the vote.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
