While I was perusing the opinion page of the AV Press the other day. I stumbled across a letter titled: Kool-Aid isn’t just for liberals. For what it’s worth, I agree. Both sides enjoy drinking Kool-Aid. Not the store-bought kind, the political kind.
In a study by the political science departments, of the University of Rochester and U.C. San Diego. It was found that the best form of government allowed for political competition. True. Neither party should have advantage. That’s why I’m placing my money on a healthy two- party system, comeback.
As it is, the squad says one thing, Marjorie- Taylor -Green says another. Next thing you know; the whole system is out of out of whack. Wha’d goanna do. Well, to make a long story short, I devised our very first, unofficial, Kool-Aid test. In order to check tolerance levels. Ready?
Recently Bob Woodward, of Watergate notoriety, said that the Russian hoax was based on “garbage documents.” That means Trump was framed. Rattle your coffee mug if you agree. If you don’t. I can’t help. Vons is running out of Kool-Aid.
(With abject apologies to my favorite semanticist, Mr. Alf Korzybski).
It’s a puzzling word -- wpnypoqyz -- yikes! And difficult to pronounce since all its vowels and consonants are possibly silent.
And not a new word since, latently, it has been lurking about since our currently venerated alphabet has been invented.
What’s more, it is difficult to define and shunned by most modern wordsmiths -- you know, it could be anything between your labile and evanescent pipe dreams about twin pipes and a big mill to your difficult to manage but nagging and fleeting ideas about string theory.
In closing, help me, Big Alf!
Have not seen anything about the possibility of Lancaster getting any pro or semi-pro baseball team. With a beautiful stadium, it’s a shame that the greedy folks at MLB corporate offices can’t fine a team to put here. The Jethawks, no matter which MLB team they were associated with, had good attendance after the normally cold and windy April’s, and was a great place for family fun. The food prices were a bit too high, but, for the most part, good eating.
Seems as if the criminal element from “down below” has moved “en masse” to the A.V. as nearly daily someone dies, by shootings, car accidents, hit and run ... might be time to widen as many streets as we can, to 2 lanes or more each way ... hope the planning commissioners are noticing all the traffic, and take actions to smooth it out ...
And allow law enforcement and ADA’s to do their jobs ...
This valley has long been a great place to live, and raise a family. I am a “rookie” to this area: came to Lancaster, the company I worked for in 1979 transferred me here. Transferred out in late 1980, returned with a different company in 1986. Retired in 2008. Stayed. I like a small town. That’s why I live in Mojave. We do need at least 300 new homes. The Spaceport is cranking.
The folk who take the high paying jobs there, want local housing. Mojave does not have it. All the county has allows is: low. income. Well — we have more than our “share” of low-income folk. While 90% are good folk — its that 10% that most don’t want to be near ... We need at least 50 new 5 bedroom homes, to attract those who accept jobs at the Spaceport.
This letter is also addressed to Vincent White after he responded to a letter I wrote.
“Mr White, I rest my case.”
