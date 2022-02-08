Editor’s note: A letter titled “Hold him accountable,” that appeared in the Jan. 7 edition, was not submitted by Kim Gillette of Palmdale, but rather, someone else submitted it online, using her information. We apologize for this error. We do not accept letters submitted on another’s behalf. All submissions made through our website will now be confirmed before being printed.
It’s easier
“Trash collection changes roll out soon”. Do you think that anyone in State Government thought about how these changes will add additional load to our sewer system, when they passed SB1383?
Turning on the garbage disposal is easier than collecting and dumping the not to be bagged liquid and semi solid waste. Not to mention the gallons of potable water used in the process.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
A campaign could help
Amazon will be building a large distribution center at the SE corner of 10 St W and Avenue M. It is inevitable that this will entail the removal, relocation and preservation of many of the present Joshua trees but the destruction of many others.
Local letter writers Jason Zink and Lisa Craft have written letters supporting the preservation of these landmarks of our valley and they are correct — we thank them for taking the initiative.
But some destruction is unavoidable so may I suggest that Amazon be encouraged and perhaps mandatory as a contractual agreement to create a large public park dedicated to the preservation of these magnificent proud trees.
There are many areas available with a plethora of the trees and associated desert plants such as the NW corner of Ave O and Sierra Highway. That is part Air Force property not allowable for development but a park such as Desert Woodlands in Lancaster may be permissible to them. Many other areas may also be considered.
That would be a most welcome gift from Amazon Corporation to the people of the valley and a public relations bonanza for all.
A letter writing campaign and collection of petitions would spur such forward thinking on the part of both Amazon and the Cities of Palmdale and Lancaster as well as the local population. Jason and Lisa might help develop such a campaign.
I look forward to walking in such a beautiful and wonderful preserve.
John Manning
Palmdale
MLK and Aaron Rodgers
Vincent White: “I have noticed over the years that white conservatives ... always mention Dr. King’s speech but always ignore King’s ‘Letter From A Birmingham Jail.’”
That’s because they adhere to capitalist culture’s sanitized version of King’s legacy, one that has rendered him harmless. A rendering that allows right-wingers to say, “I’m not a racist. I want more parks and streets to be named in honor of MLK,” and other platitudes.
Indeed, political reactionaries focus on MLK’s “content of their character” quote. But they predictably ignore his demand for racial and economic justice.
What is unknown to reactionaries is that MLK was a socialist. In 1967, King wrote, “The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism. The problems of racial injustice and economic injustice cannot be solved without a radical redistribution of political and economic power.”
King’s criticism of the capitalist system shouldn’t be surprising since America was built, in part, on chattel slavery of Africans and then legally subjecting black Americans to lower wages.
He even made the thoroughly Marxist statement that “Capitalism has outlived its usefulness.”
So, I wonder if Vincent White thinks that racial and economic justice is achievable within the context of the capitalist system. Can it be realized without a radical — indeed a revolutionary “redistribution of political and economic power”?
Finally, in his “Never needed a maid,” which ultimately concerned the covid-related idiocy put forth by nitwits like Aaron Rodgers via “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Mitchell Seyfer wrote, “... it’s hard to discern what is ‘misinformation.’ Who decides?”
An unimpeachable example of misinformation is the suggestion that ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, and DHCQ can prevent infection with COVID-19. Who decides this is anyone who understands that Aaron Rodgers probably can’t spell “epidemiologist.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.