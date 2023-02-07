About those reactionaries ...
Terry Story: “I wonder how many have died [attempting to leave Cuba] and what would prompt people to risk their lives.”
Implicit in his question is the falsehood that “socialism prompts Cubans to risk their lives.” But, like John Manning and all other reactionaries, Terry Story strategically ignores the devastating effects of the US embargo against Cuba.
Reactionaries ignore the blockade because, to them, socialism has to be the problem. If a 10.0 earthquake struck Cuba, reactionaries would ignore it while insisting that socialism is the cause of Cuba’s distress.
The embargo, the Torricelli Act, and the Helms-Burton Act have severely restrained the development of Cuba’s economy. They have virtually severed the flow of currency and goods into Cuba, thereby making the lives of Cubans increasingly onerous.
So, many Cubans risk their lives attempting to leave Cuba, just as many Americans would risk their lives trying to escape the US if another country were threatening their survival via economic warfare.
But reactionaries never acknowledge the obvious because they would have to admit that the US is the cause of Cuba’s anguish and a despicably cruel empire. Indeed, the only “threat” posed by Cuba is the “threat” of a good example.
Considering that many of its living standards are higher than many other countries, including the US, and despite the blockade, Cuba is what other countries aspire to. Ergo, the US needs to crush the Revolution.
Since Cuba’s Revolution has always been under siege, it’s not been able to develop socialism. Nonetheless, the Cuban government, which is the Cuban people, has done so much with so little precisely because its purpose isn’t to serve the narrow self-interests of a tiny group of individuals known as capitalists.
Cuba represents what’s possible when people rather than profit are put first.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
The ‘king of debt’ did it
Andrew Anderson asked Press readers: “Did you ever check the inflation numbers when President Trump was in office? …best in 40 years! Gasoline prices in 2019 $2.19 per gallon. How do you liberals account for today’s prices?”
Gasoline prices rise and fall with the price of crude oil, though not always in sync or to the same degree. Oil is a global commodity and as such, its price is determined primarily by global supply and demand.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, our oil production hit an all-time high of about 13 million barrels per day. The predominant reason for the surge in gasoline prices was a response to insufficient supply.
During the pandemic, demand for oil collapsed, and production followed. This was the reason for surging gasoline prices. This all happened before Biden took office. Remember, price surges were taking place around the world.
Hammering Biden about inflation only ignores the deeper reason for price increases. Putting our economy into the hands of a few corporate giants with the power to raise prices.
If markets were competitive, corporations would keep their prices as low as possible as they competed for customers. Corporations are raking in record profits.
Andrew, why did you not ask about the explosive rise in the national debt that occurred under Trump? The “King of Debt” promised to reduce the national debt.
However, his tax cuts and continued spending made it surge. Trump oversaw the third-biggest deficit increase of any president, relative to the size of the economy. His mismanagement has inflicted our government with havoc that will last for decades by saddling our kids and grandkids with debt.
Trump’s mismanagement led to the third largest budget deficit under any president.
Remember, when Trump came into office our economy healthy. Former President Obama handed him a good economy.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
The ‘spy’ balloon
Biden is showing our enemies what kind of president he is by refusing to take swift action against Chinas spy balloon and by playing dodge ball with the media in refusing to answer any questions regarding Chinas breach of our national security.
Biden should of ordered without hesitation a 1-2 second burst of 20mm cannon fire from one of our F-16 fighter jet as soon as it entered restricted air space over our military instillations brining it down intact and recovering some of our stolen technology.
I wonder if Biden would of acted the same way had it been a Russian spy ballon and to think we were tracking this ballon before it entered Alaska.
The latest joke is....this is the CCPs new delivery system in returning some of Biden’s classified material. The CCPs new revised hit song of that 1970s song sung by the 5th Dimension ...”up up and away in Chinas beautiful beautiful spy ballon, wouldn’t you like to spy in Chinas beautiful ballon.”
By the time Chinas so called weather ballon is brought down Chinas spy mission will be complete with mission accomplished. Does China still have of whats left of that special operations helicopter from the killing of OBL in Pakistan.
Finally the spy ballon is shot down with a missile now the U.S Navy begins the task in trying to recover pieces scattered in the ocean.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
