No definitions
I subscribe to and read, daily editions of the Antelope Valley Press for the same reasons I watch every episode of Jeopardy.
I find them both entertaining and informative. Another AV Press reader, Kenneth Nickel, seems also to have an affinity for Jeopardy, and in writing of such used the words “personifation” and “inexplorata.”
I have made what I consider an in-depth search, and been unable to find a definition of either of these words. Please help.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
Unbelievable
A rapist who changed his name and declared that he is now a woman was sentenced to 2 years in a juvenile prison although he is 26 years old. Talk about a dream come true.
A group of activists are calling for the resignation of 2 local congressmen because they voted no on 2 bills that would give millions free money, claiming the congressmen didn’t vote the way that they sent them to Sacramento for, however that’s exactly why the electorate sent them there.
To demand reparation from the US because their forefathers captured them in Africa and sold them to the highest bidder who in turn sold them to the highest bidder in US, unbelievable. Instead they should petition Africa for reparations.
Ms Barger, why don’t you demand an investigation into the stinking deal that Murphy received to buy his wonderful home. Also when is the former Mayor going to be put in jail where he belongs. Whoever approved that deal for Murphy should join him. Joke of the new year was LA Mayor explaining being unmasked at the football game. (In violation of his own mandate.)
I didn’t inhale while I had my mask off, and Clinton didn’t inhale when he smoked Pot.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Hold him accountable
How did JJ Murphy get a job with the City of Palmdale. With a simple internet search, I was able to find multiple articles about JJ Murphy’s bad behavior.
Why would the City Council hire someone who has a track record of being selfish and stealing from tax payers? The former assistant city manager was protecting tax payer dollars by opposing extravagant mortgages and raises and he fired her.
Why aren’t we reading about the City Council protecting tax payers money? Instead they were giving him more. Palmdale will never be better with a spineless City Council who refuse to hold this man accountable and instead allowed him to harrass and terminate other employees.
Voters need to hold these people accountable and JJ Murphy needs to get out of Palmdale, we don’t need him.
Kim Gillette
Palmdale
