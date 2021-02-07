Prop 13
Proposition 13 opponents are probably unaware of Proposition 8, this allows property owners to contest the assessed value of their property because all real estate is increased by 2% annually without research, causing some property, usually unimproved land, to be over assessed.
What does this have to do with Prop 13 opponents? Prop 8 works both ways, for example, if your home value has been protected all these years and assessed at $100,000 when neighboring homes are selling for twice that, call your county tax assessor, claim your patriotic rights and have your home reassessed, show them you won’t be pushed around. Publish this and it might start a trend.
Of course this won’t happen but the best way to increase tax revenue is not to squeeze more blood from the people but grease the mechanism to promote more homes built, turn a $25,000 parcel of land into a $400,000 home by removing inane roadblocks to the housing industry.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Unprecedented times
I see this country is near to going over the edge of a catastrophe in record proportions.
We are seeing things unfold that have never occurred in the 80 years of my experiences. We have for years found political bungling of many programs as well as elections. This last election was topping the list of messed up actions. Did the tax payers ask for mail in ballots? No way.
In CA, we are seeing a record number of occupants signing an effort to recall a person who does not seem to have been bent on anything except to gain power, powers that were never granted by the voters at any time. At last report, there was over a million signers for recall. I was here when the last governor was recalled.
It is my thoughts that when this virus is over, there will be many governors as well as mayor across this country that will find themselves in double trouble.
I believe there will be a lot of class action suits by a coalition of business owners massed as a group against the shut downs, thus in a blatant robbery of the right to make a living, for many, by the banding together of similar business owners.
When the USPS, the hardware stores, the grocery stores, the banks and many major big box stores, it was locally determined they should be open. But no the middle class store owners?
To my knowledge, no governor, nor mayor has ever given the authority by the citizens, to make local laws that the people need to stay indoors, at home and not go to work in their own businesses, because they are unessential. To who? These businesses are essential to the owners, are they not?
The taxpayer’s schools are for next time.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
Life’s been good — without social media
Zero score and 14 years or so ago, a social media platform called Facebook came into our lives.
I thought about it, and after reviewing all the people I’ve known, I figured I’d probably be better off not reconnecting with them.
So I’ve never done Facebook, and I’ve never regretted it.
I’m also Sam. Sam I am. I do not care for Instagram.
It’s not discreet. It’s not complete. I also do not care to Tweet.
Twitter always leaves me bitter, like a digital junior high school slam book.
Did you hear what so & so said about so & so? No, and I don’t care to look.
You don’t have to worry about phone scams at all, just let your answering machine get all your calls.
Beware of the asterisk. That little * that appears above any written statement that sounds too good to be true.
You don’t even need to go on the scavenger hunt to find the other asterisk with the microscopic font to know what to do.
It always means the same thing. That the statement preceding the asterisk isn’t true, and that you saying yes to it, probably isn’t going to work out too good for you.
I’m aware my i-cloud storage is full. I don’t need to be reminded of it every time I take a photo.
For some reason I don’t trust “the cloud.” That poor actress whose pictures were supposedly safely stored in the cloud comes to mind.
I also have no interest in Pinterest. I’ve seen enough duvet covers on steroids and embroidery from Mars.
I find my comfort in music. Old school vinyl. Mother nature, my wife and my cat.
Just leave a message. Maybe I’ll call you back.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
California dream or nightmare?
Donald Trump has property in California and Gov. Newsom is on the cuff of being recalled for incompetence.
This recently retired businessman might like to consider making his next venture, California, great again. “Gov. Trump” has a nice ring to it. A ring that will rattle the established bureaucracy.
The California government is in need of trimming. A trimming will lead to lower taxes, reduced waste (oversight) and increased value-added, also known as “bang for the buck.” An example is High Speed Rail. The Transcontinental Railroad may never have been completed in the 1800’s with today’s bureaucracy.
Ian Hall
Palmdale
Fix the real issues, Parris
Time to come down to earth. Our Mayor is all in for the Global Climate Change mantra he was quoted in the AVP as wanting to “De Carbonize” Lancaster and to build a Hydrogen power station and other pie in the sky projects like that solar power plant on Ave H and Sierra Highway that has now been removed, did it not work, who knows.
Meanwhile the streets of Lancaster are looking like the streets of Calcutta with the homeless and panhandlers abound. And if our mayor is so eco friendly what is his reasoning for allowing the very unsanitary conditions in Lancaster? I speak of excrement in the planters on the BLVD and alleyways, the encampments surrounding Lancaster without even latrine pits. I guess because excrement is a natural product the mayor and city council are cool with that.
There is a rising tide of acceptance of anti-social activity here in Lancaster, as long as the city provides fluff like traffic circles, skateboard parks and chimes in with all the climate change guff then we are not supposed to worry, are you nuts or what?
Mr. Mayor it is time to take a close look at the real problems in this city, I won’t even mention the bad streets, oops too late, the trash on the streets and alleyways, your citizens who are at risk from the increasing crime, particularly the senior citizens who are most vulnerable.
Get down to earth and do something constructive. And on the Hydrogen power plant does the word Hindenburg mean anything.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
About that apology ...
Sincere and heartfelt congratulations to the Antelope Valley Press for the well-written informative, spot-on article, “We all make mistakes, but some are inexcusable.” And the deepest, darkest shame on Antelope Valley Hospital for its inhuman and inhumane response to a family already in the depths of grief at the loss of their loved one, now trying to make sense of this horrifying incident.
The AV Press has stepped up and said what needed to be said. Now, let’s see if AV Hospital is capable of a decent response, starting with an honest apology — perhaps making the security guard their spokesperson.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
