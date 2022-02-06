The free world
I will be called a conspiracy theorist for my opinion for sure, as if I care.
Looks like pre WW2 where America faced enemies from both sides the Pacific and the Atlantic only this time Russia and China have become allies with nukes.
We have China wanting Taiwan and Hong Kong, Russia threatening Ukraine for starters wanting to rebuild Europe under the USSR. Meanwhile in our own backyard Russia is rebuilding ties with Cuba and Venezuela while China is rebuilding ties with Nicaragua and other south American countries.
Let us not forget Chinas interest in middle east oil and Afghanistan and Africa’s minerals.
We are headed for a big surprise with Americas leftist socialist movement and politicians for helping to re-start our economy and supporting a one world type socialist government “globalization” a New World Order system with no individual rights or freedoms.
Imagine that the take over and removal of Americas freedoms without firing a shot. The U.S Constitution is the only thing standing in their way mainly the first and second admenments. Could the COVID virus scare be an exercise a experiment in total world control? where those who oppose the vaccine mandate are labeled rasist called dangerous and ridiculed for speaking truth ... the COVID virus did come from China.
The Prime Minister of Canada labelled the Canadian truckers “racist spewing hateful rhetoric and expressing violence” for being anti-vacs yet he supports the BLM movement.
Canadian born naturalized U.S citizen Neil Young who supports vaccinations asked that his music be removed “rocking in the free world.”
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Preaching and practicing?
So, Joe Rogen has upset many “old rockers” and left wing folk, with his opinions. So much so, that some have demanded that Spotify (I hope I spelled correctly), whatever that is, remove him, or else, remove their music ... to the credit of the owners/bosses of “spotify” — they said — no. We will take you off our site. For good.
This will do several things: When the music makers make a, perhaps, lot less royalties, writers of the songs will as well, as will the music companies who may “own” the music. It will not hurt Joe.
If you don’t like Joe’s opinions — I am quite sure you have many other options — use them ...
The editor of opinion letters may not agree with any writers’ opinion — she has that right — as do each of us — but if the letter meets the standards she has put in place, she prints it.
So, don’t like opinions of some? Don’t waste your time reading them, responding to them, you have the right to disagree — as each of us does, don’t listen, don’t read, don’t worry.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Different ideas are OK
David Cooper sent in a letter which began like this: “Yes Art Sorota (sic) you are right. There are many definitions of what it means to be un-American. One of those definitions is being against capitalism the military and God. And that is what makes people un-American. Since you people do not like what America stands for you are un-American and should move to another country.” (“True opinions”, January 16.)
Who is this “Art Sorota” of whom you speak, and exactly what laws has he broken to justify forced expulsion to foreign soil? If your comments were directed at me, then you join the long list of contributors who in the past have also demanded that I move to another country. Skip Thacker strongly suggested that my comments might lead to having someone “put a price on your head.”
Some people are in favor of freedom of speech only when it’s expressing an opinion with which they already agree. They want everyone to think like them, look like them, and vote like them.
Although I often disagree with other letter writers, I have never insisted that since their views are not the same as mine, they ought to move to another country.
I have never issued a silky threat suggesting someone might put a price on anyone’s head. I am interested in reading all viewpoints especially those eloquently expressed, such as Mr. Cooper’s.
Thomas Gallagher sent in a letter, (“It’s up to us”, January 29), in which he said, “There have always been different opinions between parties, but can you remember anything like this? People who have different ideas than mine, I disagree with, but I don’t hate them.” Bravo.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Thoughtful letter
Mr. Vincent White just wrote an excellent, thoughtful letter to the AV Press, especially his comment that naming a local park after a popular black person does little to improve past injustices in our race relations.
So I sincerely ask Mr. White, what can a 75 year-old white male do to help. Too old to join protests.
And oh! On the same day as Mr. White’s letter was an ad in classified for a missing blue male flamingo. I’ve spotter it, strutting in the background at Republican gatherings, neck jerking forward and back.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Lots of adjustments
This is prompted by the AV Press article, “Intel to build $20B chip facility amid global shortage,” published January 22, 2022. Intel’s facility will be built in Licking County, just east of Columbus, OH.
This construction is part of the passed Biden / Senator Schumer’s CHIPS Act. www.semiconductors.org/chips/
The USA share of world modern semiconductor manufacturing in 1990 was 37%, today it is less than 12%.
History: During the 1940’s through the early 1950’s, the USA was the greatest manufacturing country in the world. During the WW-II years, beginning around 1943, our defense plants were operating 24 / 7. From then on we were rolling out a war plane per hour, and launching a ship per day.
During the 1950’s, since most other countries industries were completely destroyed, we maintained our manufacturing abilities. However, during the 1950’s since we had very little competition, our manufacturing industries became complacent, thus, did not improve our processes. Also, during the 1950’s and 1960’s organized labor unions wanted their share of 1940’s profits, thus there were many strikes, and labor negotiations.
The Labor unions began to out price themselves, and big business got tired of labor issues. Late 1970’s and during the 1980’s began the Global Industrialization, “just in time,” concepts. In order to avoid labor issues, and use less expensive labor, our manufacturing went off USA shores.
Now with current world events, The “Just-In-Time” supply chain is fractured. In order to restore a reliable supply chain, we need to reverse course, and reestablish our USA manufacturing base.
However, with COVID, untrained work force, Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, etc. will be majorly incorporated in the manufacturing processes. Thus, not as many people will be required to maintain the processes. Lots of economic adjustments.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Biggest threat?
If you pride yourself on current events. You’re probably aware the President is putting 8,500 troops on high alert for a potential showdown with Russia. You also know, Germany is sending helmets.
Guess that’s their way of saying: Bro. we got you covered. Bless their hearts. But seriously. Because the Ukraine is ground zero for Trump’s impeachment and the Burisma sandal.
I figured I’d check it out. So, I bought the laptop from hell, by Miranda Devine. The book documents Hunter’s influence peddling and depicts how social media blocked the New York post from using the story.
Politico gave the book, two thumbs down. But, Who cares? I’m a skeptic. As a member of the Palmdale skeptic’s society, (P.S.S.) for short. We always smell something fishy. For example: 1) Did social media’s meddling equal election tampering? 2) On 10/18/2000, The US Senate approved a treaty with the government of the Ukraine (executive doc: #106-24) calling for mutual assistance on criminal matters.
Does that mean Trumps phone call was Lawful and the impeachment, illegal? Well, you get the picture. Somethings rotten in Denmark. Still. But based on the book. You gotta wonder. What was the biggest threat to American democracy? The orange man’s phone call? Or team Biden, in bed with XI and Putin?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Name tags for the homeless
The issue homelessness has certainly got a lot of negative press recently and rightfully so with the recent murders caused by obviously ill homeless men.
Homeless advocates were quick to denounce the demonization of the whole homeless populace by the actions of a few. They even point out that they are victims more often than perpetrators. However, they don’t provide any data on who are the primary perpetrators of violence towards the homeless?
I’m fairly sure that a great deal of violence occurs within the homeless community itself. I’m sure turf wars are always a prevalent issue with this group.
The issue with demonization is how does one differentiate between a panhandler that might cause harm to you for not donating, one that is supporting a desperate drug habit or a vet that has fallen through the cracks? Sometimes it’s quite obvious and sometimes it’s not.
I see a lot of able-bodied men at off-ramps and quite frankly it pisses me off. I know the AV does a yearly homeless count but what I don’t see is any more than actual quantity.
Why aren’t these folks put into some sort of category such as I’m homeless because I’m a drug addict and I was kicked out of my home, I’m schizophrenic and stopped taking my medicine or I lost my job and my wife left me. I think it is imperative that not only know who is living amongst us here in the AV but also how the hell did they end up here?
Maybe if they wore name tags they would seem more friendlier...
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
