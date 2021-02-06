Thinking alike
Thank you, Jack O’connor for telling it like it really is. (January 28, 2021)
Joe Biden is tearing apart the positive things that President Trump accomplished. Is it for spite and hatred of Donald Trump at an enormous cost to our country? It’s a terrible price to pay and it’s all so obvious. The future of our democracy is at stake and the blinders are on.
To quote Mr. O’Connor’s last sentence: “I can only imagine how many Biden voters are spinning in their graves right now.” If the reference was to voter fraud, you are spot on, Mr. O’Connor.
Kay Hopkins
Palmdale
No environmental impact here
Ralph Brax’s comment of what great moves Biden has made so far, lite a fire under me. This is to all Biden loving Democrats just in case you didn’t get the big picture of what’s happened in the last 2 weeks.
By halting the Keystone pipeline, it put constructions company’s out of work, hundreds of pipelines workers, steel mills crews, pipe line coating workers, hundreds of truck drivers, valves and parts companies, storage tank workers all jobless.
Small business’s, motels, and restaurants revenues, gone. Every town along the way is turning into ghost towns. Longshoreman and shipping companies are dead in the water. We haven’t had any train tanker oil spills since Trump got the pipeline up and running.
Warren Buffet was delighted when Keystone pipeline ceased, as he owns the railways and donated mega bucks to Biden’s campaign. You know the old saying “Grease my palms and I’ll grease yours.” The list doesn’t include all the jobs Canada will lose. I hope you all rest well knowing how much damage Biden caused on his first days in office with the stroke of a pen.
Trump put our country back to work, Biden eliminated those jobs and ruined thousands of hard working citizens and family’s lives.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Our treat
Thousands of “Trumpster elite”
Who couldn’t accept Trump’s defeat
Attacked Congress instead
Now their years in “Club Fed”
Won’t cost them a cent — it’s “Our Treat.”
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Offense taken
In his letter today, Jan. 29, Ralph Brax continues his har-de-har, aimed at those who support Mr. Trump.
The good moves that Mr. Brax touts by Mr. Biden are nowhere good moves for the American taxpayers, workers, etc.
The Paris Climate accords? Can Mr. Brax name one accord that America wasn’t already doing? And we didn’t have to pay 50% or more of the costs of this accord group. Ditto with the useless W.H.O., who, naturally, got nothing right from day one of the pandemic and we paid $400 million a year.
Ending Muslim travel ban? Do you feel safer today? A lot of folk don’t. Neither should you enjoy the halting of the wall. That wall works, unlike most socialcrats and the 20 million plus illegals already here, have overcrowded our schools and hospitals, ask your kids or grandkids, hope you are not a walk-in to any area hospital. Your wait time could be deadly.
Keystone Pipeline? With that order, Mr. Biden lied about fracking, etc. I am not going to end fracking. Mr. Biden, in a debate just another lie that this lifetime liar said. Yet not one real news outlet, except Fox, has called him on it.
This country, nee, this planet, will never stop needing oil, gas and the other products we live by using everyday. We are blessed to be, up until 1-20-21, free from oil from other countries, who sell it to us at high prices and uses the money to promote terrorism.
A person who looks at the big picture sees that these good moves will hurt most Americans, just what we don’t need in a pandemic. Up to one million more taxpaying workers laid off due to good moves.
Do you play golf? Why would it bother you what a 75 plus year old man, wealthy, says, watches or plays?
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Biden and China
We need to hear more about Hunter Biden and China.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Address the ‘elephant’
A recent writer stated they thought the Democrats should get rid of the “jackass” symbol of the party.
How about for Republicans, they address the “elephant” in the room of cuckoo QAnon-spouting conspiracy theorists now in their ranks.
Rochelle Dowdell
Lancaster
