Nothing else to do?
Concerning the article on the re-opening of the freeway on the front page of today’s paper, the freeway is the 14 Freeway not the 138. The 138 stops at Ave D and goes west.
Also the improvements will benefit people coming and going to Mojave, not so much Rosamond residences. It still is not finished and probably won’t be for a couple of months. Sounds like a photo op for a bunch of politicians, that didn’t have anything else to do.
Rex Welker
Mojave
Enjoying life
Regarding letter from Ken on Jan 30 about me saying that I had completely missed it about Jeopardy. Also he said that Wheel of fortune is boring.
I said I had stopped watching Jeopardy as it was not a contest any more as only one person was winning every game for 40 times. Well I am back watching again and on Feb. 1 game was terrific as all 3 players were in it to win until the final question.
I also find something to learn in each game like you. Sorry that you can not enjoy the wheel game because it isn’t up to your level. You also mentioned ‘dreck’ in your letter about me. So I had to look it up I find it means (excrement, inferior, dung ). So I have some good word for you as I had been in Navy and we really can put it out their.
I look forward to Jeopardy game of the champions and I don’t care which one wins. It will just be a great game to watch. May we all enjoy our lives as best we can and how ever we like.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
Diversity shouldn’t be forced
The group attacking assemblyman Lackey and Senator Wilk are rather off-base. They certainly came up with some fighting language in their article.
I believe the two elected officials represent everybody. The group is worried that they don’t represent the people of color. They represent everybody. Reparations should not be given to African-Americans in California. We were not a slave state.
Committees should not be forced to be more diverse. The keyword here is forced. If qualified people apply and are the best choice, they will be hired.
Employers should not be required to provide notices in Spanish or any other language. We speak English here. Employees should be able to speak English in order to have a good job and if they don’t, then they would be the ones to find a friend to help them understand the language of their country.
This would also encourage them to improve their skills in English. Nitpicking a few bills is correct. These two gentlemen are doing a very good job for the Californians in their district.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.