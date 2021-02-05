What’s that sound?
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a nut. However, that didn’t prevent her election to Congress in Georgia. She is on a mission, albeit a strange, evil and convoluted one.
She wants to validate and bring into the mainstream conspiracy theories that claim to “expose” Democrats’ bloodthirsty corruption and plot to strip Greene and her ilk of their rights and destroy our nation.
“Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News Media will stop at nothing to defeat conservative Republicans. They are coming after me because I’m a threat to their goal of Socialism. They are coming after me because they know I represent the people, not the politicians,” Greene professes.
Greene’s media posts as well as “likes” and reposts serve to illuminate the underlying beliefs that fuel her dangerous undertaking. Grotesque claims that mass shootings in Parkland, Vegas and Sandyhook were staged by Democrats in order to create support for infringing on her 2nd amendment rights should absolutely disqualify her from a Congressional seat.
Bizarre theories that wealthy Jews used laser beams from space to start California wildfires in order to advance climate change crusades defy reason. Greene and her fellow fringe lunatics who forward wild conspiracy theories do not belong in Congress.
And how does the Republican leadership react to Marjorie’s loony-toons theories? They appoint her to two powerful congressional committees. Meanwhile, Republican leaders are working tirelessly to censure Montana representative Liz Cheney for voting in favor of Donald Trump’s impeachment.
So, it appears Greene equating most extreme elements of the Trump base with “conservative Republicans” is not such a stretch at all. By their silence and distracted actions, Republicans are condoning and lending tacit support to Greene and her kind.
So, that eerie sound you hear, Mr. McCarthy, is Ronald Reagan spinning in his grave.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa, Calif.
Sounds familiar
Always do as I say not as I do. John Kerry as climate czar please as his family jets off to Sun Valley to ski while staying in a house that was disassembled in England and resembled in Idaho.
Socialist AOC saying Republicans are terrorists after the Democrat backed groups defund the police and BLM tried to take over the capital last year and burn down all the democratic controlled cities in the USA.
During his run for president Obiden says only a dictator rules by executive order. Why is Obiden trying to legislate by executive order when he has control of both houses? Is it because he knows that they won’t back his radical agenda? How is giving amnesty to untold millions of illegal immigrants immigration reform.
He can’t get his own party to come to the table and get reform so he will do it all by himself.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Greatest president ever
Mr. Marsh’s classification of Trump supporters was very offensive to me.
And he owes all Trump supporters an apology. He is entitled to his opinion, and I’m sure he would never call anyone that face to face especially me.
Trump created the best economy for all ethnic groups in my lifetime. The Democrats hate him because he is a threat to their socialist agenda.
I hope Mr. Marsh regrets voting for Biden after the last three weeks. The Democrats have never been in favor of equality for the Black race as Mr. R.D. Smith so accurately listed in his historical on this same page today.
This is why the liberal Democrats had American history taken out of the classrooms. The Democrats have not changed, they for the last 70 years have reslaved the Black community by keeping them in horrible enter city schools and destroying the black family structure by taking the husbands out, if the family was getting government assistance then their propaganda machine convinced them that the Republicans hated the black community in order to get their votes every four years.
Trump was changing that view so Trump had to be destroyed. And they have spent the last four years doing that, and keeping on in fear of 2022 and 2024. I wish every ethnic group in the US could read Mr. Smith’s article.
Thomas R. Horner
Littlerock
