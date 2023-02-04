Nothing has changed
I read the Associated Press article “Is tipping getting out of control?” (Jan. 24) and noticed that the subject of digital payment methods was discussed.
“Suddenly, these screen are at every establishment we encounter,” etiquette expert Thomas Farley was quoted as saying. “They’re popping up online as well for online orders. And I fear that there is no end.”
I have never liked those intrusive screens taking up precious space on the table and spoiling the mood of a nice, relaxing meal, but it was only recently that I became aware of how sinister these mechanized invasions of privacy are.
According to National Public Radio, it all started with restaurant chains getting greedy. They wanted control over any amount of tip money left behind by the consumer and keep a large chunk of it for themselves. Now, if you leave a tip on the screen on your table, the server doesn’t receive that money. First it all goes to Corporate Headquarters where staff members decide how much of the tip, if any, will be forwarded to the server.
Recently, I grilled my servers at various AV Mall restaurants, (pun intended), about this practice, and they said it was true. So now I tip using cash only, and the server gets to keep it.
I also read Rachel Roach’s letter “Re-think tipping” (Jan. 31), and she complains “tipping is really out of control.”
Not really. It’s the same as always. The only thing that has changed is your perception of it.
I tip hotel staff when my stay is ended. I tip servers at restaurants. Americans say they want the government to stop over-regulating their lives, so here is a good example of consumers being free to use their own discretion.
To tip, or not to tip: that is the question.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
The clock is ticking
There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
Joseph Eskenazi is one of the oldest living survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He wanted to attend a ceremony at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. His doctor told him he could not fly, but as his 105th birthday was approaching, he decided it was worth the effort, and so took a train.
He recalled when he was 22 years old and he ran outside close to Pearl Harbor to see a bomb being dropped by a Japanese plane. He volunteered to be the one who returned fire on the Japanese. More than 2,300 soldiers were killed that day, but he was never hit.
He made it to the museum, and stated that we are fortunate to still have vets from WWII still among us. He declared he had a wonderful time. “Everybody congratulated me and said, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
About a week ago seven people were killed in a pair of related shootings that rocked the community of Half Moon Bay. A 67 year old resident of the community opened fire at two rural locations. The motive for the shootings is still unknown, but the weapon was believed to be a semiautomatic handgun. A person who lives in Half Moon Bay stated, “Our little town has always been so safe and protected,” proving anyone can be shot and killed and guns can be used anywhere.
California has experienced three mass shootings in less than two weeks. When will people organize and make gun violence a high priority. The clock is ticking.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Highway robbery
By now you have received your SoCal Gas bill for January and wondering why is it 2 to3 times more than last month. The reason is they had approval to do so by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The next paragraph is a quote from your Gas Company.
Quote: “This year’s rate changes, approved by the CPUC, will allow us to continue to modernize and upgrade our natural gas pipelines and other infrastructure to enhance long-term reliability and safety. In addition, it will support the growth of more renewable, diverse energy options for our customers now and into the future”.
The procurement rate is now 312.7% higher than what it was effective January 1, 2023. When we talk about inflation it is in the 10% to 20% range not 300%. The wholesale (middle man) has taken this increase into the stratosphere by comparison. What are they thinking? This is the end of the world stuff. It’s a science fiction movie and I can’t wait to see what happens next.
I called SoCal Gas and all they could come up with was we are experiencing freezing conditions all over southern California. They said it was simple supply and demand economics, you need more you pay more (to them). Really, this beyond simple economics, its highway robbery.
Do they want to save the earth while we are freezing in our homes? Do they believe the clock is ticking or time is running out to find a renewable and environmentally clean option to replace natural gas? The bottom line is your gas bill will be 2.3 times higher each month to heat your water, food, and home.
Joe Dagata
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.