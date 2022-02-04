Ulterior motives
The purpose of the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) is to “…ensure that every taxpayer is treated fairly and that you understand your rights.”
TAS issued a report issuing its concern about the IRS. “Taxpayer Warns Of Tax Refund Delays…”, accounting today.com, 12 Jan 22. Facts from last year: 6 million unprocessed tax returns; 2.3 million amended tax returns; 2 million unprocessed employer’s quarterly tax returns; 5 million pieces of taxpayer correspondence. Delays are expected to be similar or worse this year with the processing of tax returns.
Barry Melancon, president of American Society Of Certified Public Accountants says that IRS “…stopped short of providing any measures they intend to implement to mitigate the expected challenges.” Melancon believes the IRS should “…halt its compliance actions such as liens and levies… [and] “…provide taxpayers with target relief from underpayment and late-payment penalties…” “Practitioners Wary Of IRS Service Lapses…” Jan 2022.
The National Association of Tax Professionals, National Association of Black Accountants and the National Association of Enrolled Agents issued their concerns: “...Consequently, the IRS sends numerous mistargeted notices, liens and levies. Additionally, the IRS is only answering 9% of all calls… which prevents taxpayers from resolving these straightforward issues.” “Practitioner Coalition Urges IRS To Step Up…” accounting today, Jan 2022. I agree with my fellow accountants/tax practitioners.
TAS gives credit to the IRS in issuing “…478 million stimulus payments totaling $812 billion [and] …sent Advance Child Tax Credit payments to over 36 million ($93 billion).” Since 2010, the Republican Party has limited funding to the IRS: “[t]he imbalance between the IRS’s workload and its resources has never been greater.
Due to not enough funding, the “…IRS’s workforce has shrunk by 17% while its workload… has increased 19%. Biden wants to increase IRS funding. Republicans oppose because the IRS would catch wealthy taxpayers.
Vincent White
Lancaster
More voices needed
Don Dyas, thank you for you letter, “They were here first”.
It would be wonderful to see more indigenous Native Americans in government positions. It would be wonderful if more people would speak up for the Native Americans.
Sadly, I don’t think that will happen. It is not “politically correct” at this time.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Are they delusional?
Inflation is at a four decade high since 1982 when we felt the repercussions of the Carter administration’s failed policies.
The policies of the Biden administration have created delays in the exacerbated supply-chain, rising fuel costs, and extreme shortages in the work force for the transportation of goods and supplies. These factors have increased shipping costs and are some of the major causes for inflation which is currently out-of-control.
Don’t expect the Biden administration to acquiesce and take responsibility for this quagmire. Instead, the administration continues to promote a fallacious narrative.
Last month in December, President Biden said of the supply-chain problem, “…the much-predicted crisis did not occur.”
Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg stated in December that the moving of cargo containers in the supply-chain is not a problem. And it has increased by 15%; an all time high.
Both Messrs. Biden and Buttigieg made blatantly false statements.
According to the latest report of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, the inbound volume of containers in December at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have decreased by 14%. The queue of vessels waiting to unload hit an all time high of 109.
Recently, President Biden made a vulgar remark about a reporter who was asking a question about inflation. What he said at the beginning of his foibled response was more telling: “That’s a great asset. More inflation.” The Biden administration has always had the mantra that inflation is a good thing.
Is this administration delusional? Or do they purposely spread their mendacious propaganda to deflect the reality that high inflation and the supply-chain crisis is a consequence of their failed policies?
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.