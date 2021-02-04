He who does no wrong
On 6 Jan 2021, citizens of the United States “…stormed the U.S. Capitol… in an attempt to stop members of Congress from counting Electoral College votes…” “Vintage White Rage: Why The Riots Were About The Perceived Loss Of White Power…” NBC News, 7 Jan 2021.
In a letter dated 15 Jan 2021, Guy Marsh wrote that the Trump supporters “…cloak(ed) their bigotries and disdain for democratic processes within spurious assertions of extensive voter fraud. Such behavior serves to conceal their privileged bullies while propping up the illusion of victimhood.”
It was troubling to see the rioters having “…’Jesus 2020’ campaign flags (and seeing) at least one group carr(ying) a large wooden cross.” “Trump’s Christian Supporters And The March On The Capitol,” BBC, 15 Jan 2021.
Christian nationalism “…acts a lot like racism ... It feeds on a carefully curated, white-centered version of history.” “Christian Nationalism Provides Cover For White Supremacy…”, Baptistnews.com, June 2020.
Two of the big three of Gardner, O’Connor and Thacker embrace Christianity, but remained silent about Christianity when rioters used it as justification to attack the Capitol.
By reading the letters, you would think that Trump is not responsible for anything. The 29 Jan 2021 letter by Curt Redecker states that “the economy not destroyed by COVID-19 will be destroyed by the Biden administration policies.” The 30 Jan 2021 letter by Mr. Kirkpatrick states that “the only thing stopping illegal immigration will be our destroyed economy.” Keep in mind that Biden has not even been in office a month.
As an accountant, I examined the tax policies of Biden and Trump. Biden’s plan will bring more revenue to the economy ($2.1 trillion over the next decade) while Trump’s tax plan has created deficits every year he has been in office. Economists were predicting a recession before the coronavirus.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Self destruction
As I recall the democrats said walls don’t work and guns don’t keep you safe. Did they change their minds or are they a bunch of idiots by surrounding the capital building with arm guards and a wall.
Quote by Abraham Lincoln: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Racists
Dictionary definition: “Institutional racism (aka systemic racism) is embedded as normal practice within society or an organization. It can lead to discrimination in criminal justice, employment, housing, health care, political power, and education.”
Look at criminal justice. Numerous attorneys general and judges in states and nationally are/were black. In 2019, POTUS signed the First Step Act addressing criminal justice reform, including drug convictions; many black prisoners were freed.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, or sex. Previous POTUS has taken executive action to improve employment for all minority populations. Black athletes and celebrities who used their talents wisely have become millionaires in USA.
Section 8 of the Housing Act amended in 1974 authorized HUD to issue vouchers for housing for low-income families. Black heads-of-households in government-subsidized housing are 44 percent of all recipients. See at:
Any person can go to an ER for emergency healthcare regardless of ability to pay. At 65, Medicare is available to all those who paid their payroll taxes. Medicaid and Medical are available to the poor.
“All racial and ethnic groups experienced improvements in health coverage, access, and utilization compared to prior to the ACA. … Blacks experienced improvements in the largest number of … measures related to coverage, access, and use.”
http://files.kff.org/attachment/Chart-Pack-Key-Facts-on-Health-and-Health-Care-by-Race-and-Ethnicity
In political power, blacks served all levels of government, local, statewide, congress, courts and POTUS.
In education, affirmative action instituted in the 1960’s gave blacks an advantage for college admissions. Previous POTUS supported school choice for families to use allocated funds to go to schools of their choice. POTUS has made permanent the funding for historically black colleges and universities.
There will always be individual racists among us but not systemic racism.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Do what’s right
The Republican leadership is pussyfooting around the impeachment of Donald Trump because they are fearful of Trump supporters. The claim that there is not a precedent for holding the impeachment trial after the president is out of office is specious.
This is precisely the time when a precedent must be set. To not hold a former president accountable for his actions would set an entirely different precedent, one which must not be allowed. Besides preventing Donald Trump from ever holding an elected position again, his supporters must also be shown that a boundary was crossed.
Those Republicans who fail to stand up for what is right, rather than what is politically expedient, are cowards and traitors to our republic. This is not a matter of conservative versus liberal, this is a matter of truth and justice.
The call for unity by many Republicans is even more specious than the argument against the constitutionality of the impeachment trial. Those who tacitly went along with the big lie that DJT lost the election due to fraud lost any shred of moral authority.
Not only did the Trump campaign fail to produce any evidence in court, claims of fraud have been thoroughly debunked. After all that has transpired, those who still believe the lie of election fraud can clearly be made to believe anything ... which is exactly what Trump has relied upon. It is no accident that Fox, OANN and Newsmax rely on the same source of funding.
Ian Mackenzie
Palmdale
