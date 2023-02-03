Wow. I seem to have touched a nerve. Apparently Mr. Gardner, who I do not know, but have defended in print from attacks by other opinion writers, who used to lump us as part of the “big three,” is upset that I defend by opinions when questioned by others.
I can say truthfully, that I have had far less letters printed in the VP than others. Why?
That is for the editor to say. I know how many I send in.
Secondly, I have opinions on many topics. Perhaps you do, too. I put my opinions on paper. I send them in, about 20% see print. If others choose to write 1 letter every six weeks — that’s on them.
Lastly, whose letters and how much of each, you read, is none of my business. Read as you wish ... personally, I learn, at times, something I did not know, from our opinion writers. Even ones I don’t agree with on topics like God, America, political things, sports, and so on. Maybe you do, as well...
God bless every one who takes the time to write a letter of opinion, on any topic. God bless America.
Editor’s note: To have a letter printed, all the rules for submitting a letter must be adhered to, such as: submit only one per week; if more than one is sent, they will be tossed out; do not call people names, do not attack other letter writers and do not use profanity. If letters do not meet these basic standards, they aren’t printed. A complete list of rules appears in the paper on a regular basis.
Well folks, how do you like living in a our ‘big government controlled’ country so far? Can’t afford gas, food, and most of all heat for your home. Any comments on your recent natural gas bill?
Plus, the increase of electricity, that tripled over the last 2 years. We’re being hogtied. If Covid or the vax didn’t kill you, now the Biden and Newsom administration will freeze you to death.
In many of my letters over the last few years, I’ve said, “Move over Venezuela, here we come”. Well, here we are.
You have the Democrat Administration to thank. They certainly haven’t put American citizens or the ‘promised middle class’, first. We’re on the bottom of the list.
It’s other countries and illegals first. I rest my case.
