Lipstick on a pig
I
continue to wonder why Palmdale residents such as Marty Scepan complain about the Lancaster roundabouts. I use one of the roundabouts twice a day five days a week.
The roundabouts provide smother flow of traffic without the issues associated with traffic signal-controlled intersections.
If Marty feels the need to address traffic problems, I suggest he start with 10th West around the mall.
I enjoy reading Bill Devers column, but he is off base in the Sunday 1/30/22 article on High-Speed Rail. He suggests High Speed Rail construction between Bakersfield and Merced is moving as planned — baloney.
The original cost of the entire San Francisco to Anaheim project was $33B and the cost so far for construction this 170 mile mostly flat land segment is $22B plus and will not even be High-Speed Rail.
Estimated cost of the entire project has escalated from $33B to an estimated $99.5B but even $99.5B is suspect considering the cost of money over time. It is fine to support High-Speed Rail but do not try to put lipstick on this pig.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Passing
out pardons
A
ccording to the Bureau of Economic Analysis the US economy grew by 5.7 percent in 2021. This is the fastest it has grown since 1984 when Reagan was president.
This bounce back happened with the devastating Coronavirus recession. This roaring back happened during the pandemic’s second year despite new virus variants that rocked the country.
As Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist at Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings said; “It just goes to show that the US economy has learned to adapt to the new variants and continues to produce.”
I know our ultra-Trump loving right wing conservatives would never give President Biden credit. My guess is if this growth had happened under the Orange Agent’s time in office he would be bragging about it.
Let’s face it Cheddar Boy only took credit for the few positive things and never took credit for his many failures while in office.
After all he entered 2020, as just the third commander-in-chief in US history to be impeached, and left office in 2021 as the only president to be impeached twice.
In addition, he is just the 11th incumbent president who won his party’s nomination and failed to win reelection. His was kicked out office by Joe Biden in an election Boss Tweet baselessly claims as fraudulent during his numerous Tweets and speeches.
Here is a man who said at a Conroe, Texas rally; “If I run and if I win,” he said, referring to the 2024 presidential election, “we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them, pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”
He loves to pass out pardons. He was generous with pardons to Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, now targets of the investing House Committee.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Racial justice
A
writer to this newspaper wrote about “racial justice.”
In my opinion, the concept of racial justice is the way it should always be (equal opportunity and equal treatment for all races), but I take issue with the way racial justice is in 2021.
The liberal democrat progressives have politicized it and their view of racial justice is that anyone who does not agree with them is a racist.
After the George Floyd murder, black people became paramount in their minds and other minorities were not given equal consideration. According to the census bureau, blacks make up 13.4% of our population. Yet blacks have suddenly become dominant in political nominations. As an opening on the Supreme Court was announced, President Biden said he would nominate only a black woman even though poles indicate that people want the most qualified person. That’s pandering.
The free stuff from the government has been flowing like water. It also appears that black actors dominate new television sitcoms plus most of the advertising on television. The liberal powers are pandering to blacks in unprecedented ways to show they are “practicing” racial justice.
True racial justice, for all its goodness has never fully worked. The blacks were brought here against their will from a background without a written language or intellectual achievements and were expected to mix with working class whites from an advanced culture in Europe.
The whites in America did little to educate or advance slaves and when freed by President Lincoln, the struggles began.
For over 150 year blacks have fought for racial justice. Government programs have been tried and haven’t worked because you can’t legislate justice.
I agree Morgan Freeman’s and Denzel Washington’s comments, that if we’d all stop making everything a racial issue, animosity between races will subside.
James Gardner
Palmdale
