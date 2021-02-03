No shot yet
Where do we get the shots? As restaurants open up and the glimmer of normalcy is on the horizon, a vaccine for the covid-19 virus has been at the top of the list as the way to get life back to normal.
Yet try as I might, information concerning the shots simply not easily available.
The state and county have stumbled in their efforts to get the shots out. Politicians and celebrities have been able to get one but we seniors can’t. The mishmash of rules, and announcements are confusing and contradictory. Even the terrorists housed at Guantanamo Military Prison in Cuba are getting their shots we are.
I read today that the state of West Virginia has inoculated nearly all seniors, health care workers and first responders and they have used over 85% of their allotted vaccine yet the Antelope Valley, and areas with fewer people than West Virginia, can’t get the vaccines at all.
At last report, the state of California had over 2 million doses and only a few of them have been used. What’s the hold up?
This debacle is exactly why the Antelope Valley should be its own county and why we need our own health department. The people “downtown” don’t know we exist up here in the high desert. They are too busy with their big city problems.
Supposedly, the new president has put covid inoculations at the highest priority, but there still is no action and no shots available. The West Virginia model might be a good one for us. Task the local pharmacies, and local health providers with the responsibility to get the shots out. They know the people and they know the area. Keep the big corporations out of it and work for the people of the valley.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Not this time
If you know history then you know that Tammany Hall, and graft went together like bacon and eggs.
After reading an article in the L.A. Times, titled “Make America California Again?” Tammany Hall was the first thing I thought of. The article pointed out that President Biden believes California the go-to-state for policy. I hate to be Kilroy. But, before we make Sacramento, Tammany Hall west, and the Gov, boss tweed, shouldn’t we check things out? Am I the only one that’s noticed, Sacramento has a hole in it’s boat? The poor dears. For example: Don Thompson of AP news, wrote an article on 1/22/21, titled, “California keeps key virus data out of public sight.” In it he explains how the governor said the release of Covid-19 data would be confusing. Huh? Anyway. Lets check move, to the scandal at the employment department.
According to ABC news, 10 percent out of $114 billion in claims were fraudulent, and that claims came from: Nigeria, Russia, and Hong Kong. Don’t ask. It’s confusing. Maybe we’ll see something on the travel channel.
Meanwhile in regards to climate change policies. The Heritage Foundation reported that outsourcing industry, to governments that don’t have environmental safeguards, would increase the injustice climate change, proports to eliminate. Isn’t that thrilling news? Still cool with big brother? Then you’ll love the political angle.
Incorporated in an AVP, story, dated 1/26/21, about out door dining is a paragraph contributed by State Senator Scott Wilks. The senator questioned whether the move to centralize government was politically driven? The senators got a point. Someone wants to hog the national agenda. It isn’t the Republicans. Not this time anyway.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
More abortion talk
I welcome response letters it opens up an exchange of facts and information. I would like to thank Scott Evens of Los Angeles for an outstanding research and response letter to my “free abortions on demand” in the AVP on 1-19-21. I wonder if Mr. Evans is Catholic and against abortion?
Hopefully many Catholics who are against abortion will oppose the so called free abortions on demand paid for by hard working American tax payers for a so called better society which was the real reason for my letter.
Since we have such a large Latino Catholic voting base in America who’s only focus is immigration therefore voted Democrat will soon realize we now have a sitting self proclaimed Catholic president who puts women rights over our most precious and innocent of all ... a human fetus in the early stages of life. Do these Latino Catholics know Trump was totally against abortion and supported legal immigration.
If you read this response letter regardless on how one feels about abortion you are living proof your mother did not believe in abortion as the only option. Mr. Evans I welcome your response.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
